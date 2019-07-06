ManTech International (MANT) Analysts See $0.56 EPS; Park West Asset Management Boosted Constellium Nv (CSTM) Position By $700,000

Park West Asset Management Llc increased Constellium Nv (CSTM) stake by 3.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Park West Asset Management Llc acquired 100,000 shares as Constellium Nv (CSTM)’s stock rose 2.36%. The Park West Asset Management Llc holds 3.30 million shares with $26.31 million value, up from 3.20 million last quarter. Constellium Nv now has $1.38B valuation. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.11. About 319,928 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 19.91% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 02/05/2018 – Constellium supplies aluminium Auto Body Sheet for new Mercedes-Benz CLS model; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Rev EUR1.39B; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium profiles; 25/05/2018 – Voting Results from Constellium’s 2018 Annual General Meeting; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM EXPANDING OPS IN DECIN, CZECH REPUBLIC; 24/04/2018 Constellium Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CONTINUE TO EXPECT ADJ EBITDA GROWTH IN HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020, LEADING TO OVER EUR 500 MLN OF ADJ EBITDA IN 2020; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q LOSS/SHR EU0.18; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM PARIS: CONSTELLIUM TO EXPAND OPS IN DECIN, CZECH; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q REV. EU1.4B

Analysts expect ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) to report $0.56 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 12.00% from last quarter’s $0.5 EPS. MANT’s profit would be $22.34 million giving it 29.60 P/E if the $0.56 EPS is correct. After having $0.53 EPS previously, ManTech International Corporation’s analysts see 5.66% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $66.31. About 59,978 shares traded. ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) has risen 18.89% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MANT News: 14/03/2018 ManTech Earns CMMI® Maturity Level 4 for Development; 02/05/2018 – ManTech Sees 2018 EPS $2-EPS $2.08; 15/03/2018 – ManTech Selected for Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE lll Award; 10/05/2018 – 3D SYSTEMS – COLLABORATION WITH HUNTINGTON INGALLS’ NEWPORT NEWS SHIPBUILDING UNIT TO QUALIFY METAL ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING TECH TO BUILD NAVAL WARSHIPS; 15/03/2018 – MANTECH INTERNATIONAL – NAMED PRIME CONTRACTOR UNDER DEFENSE INFORMATION SYSTEMS AGENCY ENCORE lll IDIQ AWARDS PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – MANTECH 1Q REV. $473M, EST. $469.0M; 15/03/2018 – MANTECH INTERNATIONAL – ENCORE lll HAS A POTENTIAL VALUE OF $17.5 BLN OVER 10-YEAR SPAN OF PROGRAM; 30/05/2018 – ManTech Opens New North Charleston Logistics Facility Supporting U.S. Army’s MRAP Program; 07/05/2018 – Canon Virginia, Inc. Demonstrates Advanced Manufacturing Technologies at NPE; 20/04/2018 – DJ ManTech International Corporation C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MANT)

Park West Asset Management Llc decreased Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) stake by 838,000 shares to 1.40M valued at $39.86M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Tilray Inc stake by 12,000 shares and now owns 19,805 shares. Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering ManTech (NASDAQ:MANT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. ManTech had 5 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold ManTech International Corporation shares while 51 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 24.27 million shares or 2.89% less from 25.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement System has 0% invested in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) for 40,522 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0% or 2,117 shares in its portfolio. 5,432 were reported by Connable Office. 1.16 million were accumulated by Victory Cap Mngmt. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset has 0% invested in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.01% in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). 269,598 are owned by Charles Schwab Invest. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt accumulated 0.01% or 9,124 shares. 395,158 are owned by Royal State Bank Of Canada. Piedmont Inv reported 6,667 shares stake. 27 were accumulated by Advisory Service Lc. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 50,326 shares. Massachusetts-based Alpha Windward Ltd has invested 0.29% in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). Massachusetts Fin Service Ma stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.01% or 44,633 shares in its portfolio.

ManTech International Corporation provides technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.65 billion. It offers cyber security solutions and services. It has a 31.85 P/E ratio. The firm also designs, develops, integrates, operates, and sustains software applications and systems across defense, intelligence, and federal civilian customers; and provides hardware and software to support the technology infrastructure for specific applications, including IT service management, help desk, data center consolidation, enterprise architecture, mobile computing and device management, network activities and infrastructure, virtualization/cloud computing, network and database administration, enterprise systems development and management, and infrastructure as a service.

