ManTech International (MANT) Analysts See $0.56 EPS; Allegiant Bancorp (ALLE) Has 0.9 Sentiment

Analysts expect ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) to report $0.56 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 12.00% from last quarter’s $0.5 EPS. MANT’s profit would be $22.34 million giving it 29.45 P/E if the $0.56 EPS is correct. After having $0.53 EPS previously, ManTech International Corporation’s analysts see 5.66% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $65.96. About 64,294 shares traded. ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) has risen 18.89% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MANT News: 11/04/2018 – ManTech: Marine Corps Contract for Engineering, Maintenance of Tactical Vehicles; 14/03/2018 ManTech Earns CMMI® Maturity Level 4 for Development; 07/05/2018 – Canon Virginia, Inc. Demonstrates Advanced Manufacturing Technologies at NPE; 17/05/2018 – MANTECH INTERNATIONAL CORP MANT.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 13/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Addus HomeCare, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, ManTech International, Yintech Investment, GRID; 11/04/2018 – Navy Awards ManTech $82 Million Contract for C4I Integration in U.S. Marine Corps Combat Vehicles; 30/05/2018 – ManTech Opens New North Charleston Logistics Facility Supporting U.S. Army’s MRAP Program; 15/03/2018 – ManTech Selected for Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE lll Award; 30/05/2018 – ManTech Opens New North Charleston Logistics Facility Supporting U.S. Army’s MRAP Program; 10/05/2018 – 3D SYSTEMS – COLLABORATION WITH HUNTINGTON INGALLS’ NEWPORT NEWS SHIPBUILDING UNIT TO QUALIFY METAL ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING TECH TO BUILD NAVAL WARSHIPS

Allegiant Bancorp Inc (ALLE) investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.11, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 146 investment managers started new or increased positions, while 163 cut down and sold their positions in Allegiant Bancorp Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 80.29 million shares, down from 82.47 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Allegiant Bancorp Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 39 Reduced: 124 Increased: 91 New Position: 55.

Among 2 analysts covering ManTech (NASDAQ:MANT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. ManTech had 5 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $65 target in Wednesday, February 27 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold ManTech International Corporation shares while 51 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 24.27 million shares or 2.89% less from 25.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Rech owns 6,472 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. D E Shaw has invested 0% in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). Alpha Windward Ltd Co has 8,100 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Parkside Bancorporation Trust has invested 0% in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0.01% in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Com accumulated 8,537 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv holds 0.01% in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) or 24,133 shares. Wedge Mgmt L L P Nc has 9,928 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bancshares Of America De has invested 0% in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability stated it has 7,100 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, a Louisiana-based fund reported 9,900 shares. Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). Edge Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 150 shares. Paloma Prns Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 4,000 shares.

ManTech International Corporation provides technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.63 billion. It offers cyber security solutions and services. It has a 31.68 P/E ratio. The firm also designs, develops, integrates, operates, and sustains software applications and systems across defense, intelligence, and federal civilian customers; and provides hardware and software to support the technology infrastructure for specific applications, including IT service management, help desk, data center consolidation, enterprise architecture, mobile computing and device management, network activities and infrastructure, virtualization/cloud computing, network and database administration, enterprise systems development and management, and infrastructure as a service.

Allegion Public Limited Company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.38 billion. It offers locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; door closers and controls/exit devices; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door frames; and other accessories. It has a 23.86 P/E ratio. It also makes door and window products, including sealing systems, such as sound control, fire and smoke protection, threshold applications, lights, door louvers, intumescent products, photo-luminescent, and flood barrier for doors for use in commercial spaces and products, as well as creates and makes sliding and folding door hardware for commercial and residential spaces.

Generation Investment Management Llp holds 2.36% of its portfolio in Allegion plc for 3.56 million shares. Vigilant Capital Management Llc owns 164,387 shares or 2.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co has 1.68% invested in the company for 2.69 million shares. The New York-based Williams Jones & Associates Llc has invested 1.63% in the stock. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 120,827 shares.