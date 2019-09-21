ManTech International Corporation (MANT) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Security Software & Services company, ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.1% of ManTech International Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.18% of all Security Software & Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand ManTech International Corporation has 0.6% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 8.02% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has ManTech International Corporation and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ManTech International Corporation 0.00% 6.00% 4.50% Industry Average 45.94% 11.13% 7.65%

Valuation & Earnings

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio ManTech International Corporation N/A 63 33.04 Industry Average 236.22M 514.19M 25.40

ManTech International Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for ManTech International Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ManTech International Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 1.33 2.13

$65 is the consensus price target of ManTech International Corporation, with a potential downside of -5.39%. The potential upside of the competitors is 28.17%. Given ManTech International Corporation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ManTech International Corporation is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ManTech International Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ManTech International Corporation 0.7% 5.85% 10.61% 24.78% 19.08% 31.52% Industry Average 3.79% 13.09% 10.00% 26.31% 49.19% 36.64%

For the past year ManTech International Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.93 shows that ManTech International Corporation is 7.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, ManTech International Corporation’s rivals are 23.86% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.76 beta.

Dividends

ManTech International Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

ManTech International Corporation’s peers beat ManTech International Corporation on 4 of the 6 factors.

ManTech International Corporation provides technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs worldwide. It offers cyber security solutions and services. The company also designs, develops, integrates, operates, and sustains software applications and systems across defense, intelligence, and federal civilian customers; and provides hardware and software to support the technology infrastructure for specific applications, including IT service management, help desk, data center consolidation, enterprise architecture, mobile computing and device management, network operations and infrastructure, virtualization/cloud computing, network and database administration, enterprise systems development and management, and infrastructure as a service. In addition, it offers professional and technical solutions, as well as support services to national, defense and related intelligence agencies and other classified customers; command-and-control infrastructure, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance platforms and sensors, and data services; and vulnerability assessment, insider threat protection, exposure analysis, secrecy architecture design, lifecycle acquisition program security, foreign disclosure, system security engineering, security awareness and training, comprehensive security support services, and technical certification and accreditation services. Further, the company provides systems engineering services consisting of requirement analysis, development, and management; systems development and integration; enterprise architecture and concept of operations; and systems engineering and technical assistance, as well as supply chain management and logistics services. Additionally, it offers test and evaluation services to a range of defense, intelligence, homeland security, and space customers; training services; and management consulting services. ManTech International Corporation was founded in 1968 and is based in Fairfax, Virginia.