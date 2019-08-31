Manpowergroup (MAN) Stock Value Declined While Camelot Portfolios Has Trimmed Its Position; Gentex (GNTX) Holder Lvz Advisors Has Cut Its Holding

Lvz Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 89.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvz Advisors Inc sold 10,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 1,130 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234,000, down from 11,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvz Advisors Inc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.76B market cap company. It closed at $26.6 lastly. It is down 19.48% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 09/03/2018 – Gentex : Dividend Increase of 10% from $.40 Per Share to $.44 Per Share Annually; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2019; 24/05/2018 – Gentex Announces Second Quarter 2018 Quarterly Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – QTRLY NET SALES $465.4 MLN VS $453.5 MLN; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX: SUPPLIER PRODUCTION ISSUE REMEDIATED SINCE END OF 1Q; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C, EST. 40C; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX BOOSTS DIV TO 11C FROM 10C, EST. 10C; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – TARGETED TOTAL CASH POSITION LOWERED FROM $700 MLN TO $525 MLN; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX TARGETS SHARE BUYBACK OF ABOUT $425M FOR CALENDAR YEAR

Camelot Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Manpowergroup Inc (MAN) by 53.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc sold 11,830 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.06% . The institutional investor held 10,288 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $851,000, down from 22,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Manpowergroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $81.74. About 319,152 shares traded. ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has declined 1.57% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical MAN News: 13/03/2018 – U.S. Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook Survey (Table); 08/03/2018 ManpowerGroup Solutions TAPFIN Expands Digital Platform lntelliReach™ to Help Even More Clients Optimize Talent Management; 08/05/2018 – ManpowerGroup at Group Meeting Hosted By SunTrust Today; 22/03/2018 – REG-Restamax Plc: SMILE HENKILÖSTÖPALVELUT HAS BOUGHT A MAJORITY STAKE OF CONSTRUCTION-SECTOR HIRED LABOUR COMPANY ADICIO OY SPECIALISING IN FOREIGN MANPOWER; 12/03/2018 – New Zealand 2Q Manpower Employment Outlook at 11% (Table); 08/05/2018 – Robots Need Not Apply: Automation Will Create New U.S. Jobs Requiring Different Skills, ManpowerGroup Research Reveals; 12/03/2018 – Singapore 2Q Manpower Net Employment Outlook at 16% (Table); 20/03/2018 – HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS – “INCREASING LOCAL MANPOWER COSTS AND OPERATING EXPENSES ARE LEADING TO RISING COSTS FOR BUSINESSES GENERALLY”; 20/03/2018 – ManpowerGroup Hong Kong Recognized as Industry Leader for Doing Well by Doing Good; 13/03/2018 – Portugal Second Quarter 2018 Manpower Employment Outlook (Table)

Camelot Portfolios Llc, which manages about $349.26 million and $239.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX) by 639,157 shares to 642,657 shares, valued at $2.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 1,562 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,685 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Analysts await ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.96 EPS, down 20.65% or $0.51 from last year’s $2.47 per share. MAN’s profit will be $117.28M for 10.43 P/E if the $1.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by ManpowerGroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold MAN shares while 122 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 52.29 million shares or 5.52% less from 55.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability holds 26,349 shares. Moreover, Stanley has 0.13% invested in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) for 6,664 shares. New York-based Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Lc reported 27,354 shares stake. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Moreover, Meeder Asset Management Inc has 0.08% invested in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Westpac Bk Corporation has 0% invested in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). 36,490 were reported by Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio. Amer Intl Group Incorporated holds 0.04% or 142,915 shares in its portfolio. Robecosam Ag has 0.01% invested in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Atlanta Mgmt L L C holds 0% of its portfolio in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) for 11,000 shares. Raymond James Associate has invested 0.01% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). First Manhattan Co has invested 0.02% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.02% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). 4,551 were accumulated by Tiverton Asset Limited Company.

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.42 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $106.80 million for 15.83 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Retail Bank holds 0% or 27,587 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar holds 0.04% or 79,372 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Public Limited Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Hussman Strategic Advisors invested in 0.64% or 127,600 shares. Two Sigma Limited Co owns 0% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 10,442 shares. Paloma Partners Mgmt owns 20,758 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 32,835 are owned by Parsons Cap Mngmt Ri. Barclays Public Ltd Com owns 0% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 233,357 shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt holds 386 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Com owns 74,305 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Invesco reported 3.20M shares. King Luther Capital Management has 32,400 shares. Kbc Grp Nv stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Bluecrest Cap Limited holds 0.01% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) or 12,700 shares. 151,516 are owned by Dupont Cap Mngmt.

Lvz Advisors Inc, which manages about $299.93M and $421.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (IVE) by 55,680 shares to 341,527 shares, valued at $38.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 267,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 474,511 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (TWOK).

