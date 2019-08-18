Manpowergroup (MAN) Stock Declined While Prudential Plc Increased Position; Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) Holding Has Lifted by Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture

Prudential Plc increased its stake in Manpowergroup Inc (MAN) by 12.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc bought 13,439 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.06% . The hedge fund held 117,829 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.74 million, up from 104,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Manpowergroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $84.95. About 210,689 shares traded. ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has declined 1.57% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical MAN News: 07/05/2018 – ManpowerGroup Named a 2018 Top Workplace for Employee Engagement and Satisfaction; 08/03/2018 ManpowerGroup Solutions TAPFIN Expands Digital Platform lntelliReach™ to Help Even More Clients Optimize Talent Management; 12/03/2018 – Singapore 2Q Manpower Net Employment Outlook at 16% (Table); 23/05/2018 – ManpowerGroup Showcases Innovation, HR Tech and Predictive Performance Tools at World-Leading Viva Technology Conference; 13/03/2018 – U.S. Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook Survey (Table); 27/03/2018 – Global Recruitment Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Adecco, Randstad, Manpower and Recruit Group – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP SEES 2Q EPS $2.33 TO $2.41, EST. $2.33; 22/03/2018 – ManpowerGroup Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Robots Need Not Apply: Automation Will Create New U.S. Jobs Requiring Different Skills, ManpowerGroup Research Reveals; 20/03/2018 – HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS – “INCREASING LOCAL MANPOWER COSTS AND OPERATING EXPENSES ARE LEADING TO RISING COSTS FOR BUSINESSES GENERALLY”

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture increased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 23.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.36% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12M, up from 325,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08B market cap company. It closed at $21.16 lastly. It is down 32.83% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 4Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 18C; 23/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Successfully Closes Acquisition of 33 Cenex® Zip Trip Retail Locations in Washington and Idaho; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 53c; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q EPS 41c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Par Pacific Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PARR); 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Rev $663.1M; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $663.1 MLN VS $563.1 MLN; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q REV. $765.4M

Prudential Plc, which manages about $98.23B and $29.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 702,118 shares to 803,083 shares, valued at $241.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lincoln Natl Corp (NYSE:LNC) by 147,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.10 million shares, and cut its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold MAN shares while 122 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 52.29 million shares or 5.52% less from 55.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Moreover, Kepos Lp has 0.14% invested in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) for 21,807 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 0.02% invested in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) for 9,253 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 6,651 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advsrs has invested 0% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Matarin Capital Llc holds 40,806 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 110,246 shares. Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab holds 46,958 shares. Geode Cap invested in 826,873 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 158,597 were accumulated by Retirement Of Alabama. Mackenzie Financial invested in 0% or 8,637 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) for 367,597 shares. 693,000 are owned by Capital Rech Glob. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 555 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Dupont reported 5,333 shares.

