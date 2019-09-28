Manpowergroup (MAN) Shareholder Seatown Holdings Has Increased Holding by $2.25 Million as Share Price Declined; Harbourvest Partners Trimmed Its Neophotonics Corp. (NPTN) Stake by $792,848 as Stock Declined

Harbourvest Partners Llc decreased its stake in Neophotonics Corp. (NPTN) by 63.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbourvest Partners Llc sold 198,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.09% . The institutional investor held 113,586 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $475,000, down from 311,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbourvest Partners Llc who had been investing in Neophotonics Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.81 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.30% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $5.86. About 527,029 shares traded. NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) has declined 26.44% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NPTN News: 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS CORP – CO PROVIDES COMPONENT PRODUCTS TO CERTAIN ZTE SUPPLY CHAIN PARTNERS ESTIMATED IN 2017 TO HAVE BEEN ABOUT 3% OF TOTAL REVENUE; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Issues Statement Regarding U.S. Department of Commerce Ruling on ZTE; 23/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 12/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics to Demonstrate at OFC a 64 Gbaud Coherent Optical Sub-Assembly (COSA) for Coherent 400G-1.2T Applications; 16/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics to Host Conference Call to Discuss 2018 First Quarter Financial Results on Tuesday, May 8, 2018; 30/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Presenting at Conference May 30; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Sees 2Q Rev $70M-$76M; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 26c-Adj Loss/Shr 16c

Seatown Holdings increased its stake in Manpowergroup Inc (MAN) by 62.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings bought 23,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.06% . The institutional investor held 60,797 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.87M, up from 37,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Manpowergroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $83. About 330,594 shares traded. ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has declined 1.57% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical MAN News: 13/03/2018 – Prospects Look Bright for Jobseekers Globally: the Most Optimistic Hiring Plans Reported in Croatia, Taiwan, Japan, Hungary and; 12/03/2018 – Australia 2Q Manpower Employment Outlook at 11% (Table); 12/03/2018 – Hungary Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 23/05/2018 – ManpowerGroup Showcases Innovation, HR Tech and Predictive Performance Tools at World-Leading Viva Technology Conference; 22/03/2018 – REG-Restamax Plc: SMILE HENKILÖSTÖPALVELUT HAS BOUGHT A MAJORITY STAKE OF CONSTRUCTION-SECTOR HIRED LABOUR COMPANY ADICIO OY SPECIALISING IN FOREIGN MANPOWER; 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP INC – ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS, REVENUES INCREASED 5% AND NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED 20% IN QTR; 12/03/2018 – Japan’s Second Quarter 2018 Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 12/03/2018 – China Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook at +8%; 04/05/2018 – ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend 8.6 Percent; 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP 1Q EPS $1.45, EST. $1.64

More notable recent NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NVDA, AMD among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NPTN could benefit from ACIA’s acquisition – analysts – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Another Optical Company Cuts Guidance After Huawei Ban: NeoPhotonics – Benzinga” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NeoPhotonics: The Time Has Come – Seeking Alpha” published on October 23, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GOGO, OPRA and TWOU among tech movers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Analysts await NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $-0.05 EPS, up 58.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by NeoPhotonics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.33, from 2.35 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold NPTN shares while 26 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 28.44 million shares or 10.06% less from 31.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) or 17,630 shares. Pdt Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 130,900 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) for 573,621 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0% of its portfolio in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). 3,224 were accumulated by State Bank Of Montreal Can. Stonebridge Capital Advsrs Lc owns 500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag accumulated 114,665 shares or 0% of the stock. Herald Inv Ltd holds 0.16% of its portfolio in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) for 140,000 shares. Harbourvest Prns Ltd Liability accumulated 113,586 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Fisher Asset Mgmt Lc owns 245,369 shares. Amer Int Gp Inc has 0% invested in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Gsa Capital Partners Llp holds 0.02% or 46,925 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc reported 0.01% stake. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability reported 0% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Masters Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.2% or 1.00M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.46, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold MAN shares while 105 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 53.15 million shares or 1.64% more from 52.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc holds 177,557 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited reported 21,621 shares stake. Shell Asset Mngmt Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) for 2,440 shares. Legal And General Pcl, United Kingdom-based fund reported 515,824 shares. Ftb Advisors owns 0.33% invested in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) for 43,887 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Huntington Bancorp has invested 0% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Shelton Capital holds 4,096 shares. Barclays Plc holds 28,870 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Westpac Banking Corporation, a Australia-based fund reported 21,611 shares. Zacks Inv reported 81,198 shares. Cap Rech Glob Invsts holds 843,000 shares. Seatown Pte Limited holds 60,797 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada reported 172,649 shares. Mesirow Management reported 1.07% of its portfolio in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN).

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $547.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 44,800 shares to 18,700 shares, valued at $5.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 57,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 238,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).