Manpowergroup (MAN) Shareholder Rothschild Asset Management Lowered Its Holding by $648,538; Tributary Capital Management Has Boosted Its Ltc Properties (LTC) Holding by $2.47 Million

Rothschild Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Manpowergroup Inc (MAN) by 48.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc sold 7,909 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.06% . The institutional investor held 8,280 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $685,000, down from 16,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Manpowergroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $78.91. About 359,466 shares traded. ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has declined 1.57% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical MAN News: 12/03/2018 – France Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 12/03/2018 – Hungary Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 13/03/2018 – Spain Second Quarter 2018 Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP SEES 2Q EPS $2.33 TO $2.41; 22/03/2018 – ManpowerGroup Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – ManpowerGroup Showcases Innovation, HR Tech and Predictive Performance Tools at World-Leading Viva Technology Conference; 08/05/2018 – ManpowerGroup at Group Meeting Hosted By SunTrust Today; 13/03/2018 – Prospects Look Bright for Jobseekers Globally: the Most Optimistic Hiring Plans Reported in Croatia, Taiwan, Japan, Hungary and the U.S; 04/05/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP BOOSTS DIV 8.6%; 20/03/2018 – ManpowerGroup Hong Kong Recognized as Industry Leader for Doing Well by Doing Good

Tributary Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ltc Properties Inc (LTC) by 13.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc bought 54,821 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 446,616 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.46 million, up from 391,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ltc Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $48.67. About 121,104 shares traded. LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) has risen 10.90% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.90% the S&P500. Some Historical LTC News: 23/04/2018 – DJ LTC Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTC); 13/03/2018 – LTC Properties at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 23/05/2018 – LTC PROPERTIES INC LTC.N : RBC CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Balchem, Beacon Roofing Supply, Rice Midstream Partners LP, LTC Properties, Ubiq; 27/03/2018 – LTC Properties’ CEO and President interviewed by Advisor Access; 09/05/2018 – LTC Properties 1Q FFO 5c/Shr; 09/05/2018 – LTC Properties 1Q Rev $41.8M; 01/05/2018 – LTC SELLS 6 ASSISTED LIVING-MEMORY CARE COMMUNITIES FOR $67.5M; 01/05/2018 – LTC Sells Portfolio of Six Assisted Living and Memory Care Communities for $67.5 M; 09/05/2018 – LTC PROPERTIES 1Q REV. $41.8M, EST. $42.0M

Rothschild Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.79 billion and $9.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sp Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) by 29,050 shares to 268,844 shares, valued at $9.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Commvault Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 46,299 shares in the quarter, for a total of 495,134 shares, and has risen its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (NASDAQ:RARE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold MAN shares while 122 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 52.29 million shares or 5.52% less from 55.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Retail Bank holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Brant Point Investment Mgmt Lc invested 0.29% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 602,363 shares. Exane Derivatives accumulated 0% or 36 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Communications reported 0.01% stake. Renaissance Tech Lc owns 43,052 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal State Bank Of Canada accumulated 52,813 shares. Signaturefd Lc owns 461 shares. Brown Advisory stated it has 19,889 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invest House Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% or 4,210 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 0.05% or 940,142 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 51,100 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Northern Trust holds 0.02% of its portfolio in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) for 788,426 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% or 282,444 shares in its portfolio. Howe Rusling Inc accumulated 16 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.96 earnings per share, down 20.65% or $0.51 from last year’s $2.47 per share. MAN’s profit will be $111.55 million for 10.07 P/E if the $1.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by ManpowerGroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 14 investors sold LTC shares while 67 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.15% less from 29.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc invested in 0% or 120,734 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 20,540 shares. 417,950 are held by Invesco Ltd. Voya Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 23,640 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Port Assocs Lc, a Washington-based fund reported 117,482 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.01% of its portfolio in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC). First Bancorp Of Omaha, Nebraska-based fund reported 62,996 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0.01% in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC). Yorktown Mngmt And Communications Inc owns 13,400 shares. Axa holds 0.04% or 197,545 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Inc Ar invested in 33,747 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Com Ltd owns 0.01% invested in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) for 24,720 shares. Moreover, Pnc Fincl Grp Inc Incorporated has 0% invested in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) for 91,393 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt stated it has 74,497 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Daiwa Securities Gp owns 0% invested in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) for 6,500 shares.