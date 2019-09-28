Manpowergroup (MAN) Shareholder Plante Moran Financial Advisors Has Upped Stake by $1.04 Million as Stock Value Declined; Oberweis Asset Management Has Upped Its Materion Corp. (MTRN) Position

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Manpowergroup (MAN) by 181.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc bought 10,872 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.06% . The institutional investor held 16,854 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.63 million, up from 5,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Manpowergroup for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $83. About 330,594 shares traded. ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has declined 1.57% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical MAN News: 13/03/2018 – U.S. Labor Market Tightens as Employers Report Sustained Demand for Skilled Workers; 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP SEES 2Q EPS $2.33 TO $2.41; 20/03/2018 – ManpowerGroup Hong Kong Recognized as Industry Leader for Doing Well by Doing Good; 07/05/2018 – ManpowerGroup Named a 2018 Top Workplace for Employee Engagement and Satisfaction; 08/05/2018 – ManpowerGroup at Group Meeting Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP 1Q EPS EXCLUDING RESTRUCTURING COSTS $1.72; 12/03/2018 – U.K. Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook Survey (Table); 20/03/2018 – SCOUT EXCHANGE APPOINTS JIM MCCOY AS CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER AND GENERAL MANAGER; 12/03/2018 – China Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook at +8%; 12/03/2018 – Poland Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook (Table)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Materion Corp. (MTRN) by 46.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 7,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.88% . The institutional investor held 24,575 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.67M, up from 16,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Materion Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $61.69. About 78,637 shares traded. Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) has risen 1.27% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.27% the S&P500. Some Historical MTRN News: 16/03/2018 – Materion Revenue May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain; 07/05/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 5.65% STAKE IN MATERION CORPORATION; 15/03/2018 – Materion and EDRO Announce Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Materion’s MoldMAX® Plastics Tooling Alloys; 15/03/2018 – MATERION – DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH EDRO GMBH IN EUROPE AND EDRO SPECIALTY STEELS IN NORTH AMERICA FOR MATERION’S MOLDMAX; 02/05/2018 – Materion Corp Increases Qtrly Cash Div to 10.5c; 15/03/2018 – MATERION – EDRO GMBH TO BECOME EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTOR OF MOLDMAX ALLOYS IN EUROPE AND EDRO SPECIALTY STEELS, A KEY DISTRIBUTOR IN NORTH AMERICA; 26/04/2018 – MATERION CORP MTRN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.07 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – Materion Corporation Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 04/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Lincoln Electric, Cytosorbents, Materion, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Washington Re; 18/04/2018 – Materion Recognized for Supplier Excellence

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10 billion and $550.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 38,100 shares to 119,900 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dmc Global Inc. by 25,107 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 190,120 shares, and cut its stake in Cryolife Inc. (NYSE:CRY).

More notable recent Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Materion +17% post Q4 earnings – Seeking Alpha” on February 14, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Materion Collaborates with Plug and Play to Enable What’s Next in Advanced Materials Innovation – Business Wire” published on November 07, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Materion: Limited Upside For Now – Seeking Alpha” on June 08, 2018. More interesting news about Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With A 4.8% Return On Equity, Is Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) A Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Luxfer Announces Appointment of Richard Hipple to Board of Directors – Business Wire” with publication date: November 19, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 17 investors sold MTRN shares while 49 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 17.24 million shares or 4.61% less from 18.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0% of its portfolio in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) for 10,066 shares. American Intll Gp invested in 15,227 shares or 0% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0% in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN). 84,341 were accumulated by D E Shaw Inc. Comerica Bancshares has 0.01% invested in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN). Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 31,575 shares. Blackrock holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) for 3.27M shares. Gemmer Asset Management Lc holds 0% or 118 shares in its portfolio. Granahan Mngmt Ma invested in 0.65% or 193,238 shares. Suntrust Banks invested 0% of its portfolio in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN). Nwq Invest Mngmt Company Lc stated it has 0.37% in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN). Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 3,651 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life The has 0% invested in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) for 12,642 shares. 51,638 were accumulated by Bogle Inv Mgmt Lp De. Strs Ohio invested 0% in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold MAN shares while 105 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 53.15 million shares or 1.64% more from 52.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jefferies Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2,074 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. World Asset has invested 0.03% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Banking Corporation has 0.02% invested in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) for 52,959 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advisors has invested 0% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Centurylink Invest Mgmt has 15,517 shares. Asset Mgmt One reported 49,439 shares. Mason Street Advsr Lc has invested 0.07% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Destination Wealth Management invested in 600 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has invested 0.13% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0.01% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Advisor Ptnrs Lc, California-based fund reported 2,253 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) or 6,078 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Co reported 66,709 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc has 0.01% invested in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Boston Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 42,535 shares.

ManpowerGroup Recognized for its contribution to building a more diverse and inclusive business community by Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce – StreetInsider.com" on September 26, 2019. Prnewswire.com's news article titled: "Hiring Intentions Vary Significantly Around the World with Softer Employment Outlooks Predicted in Many Markets for Q4 – PRNewswire" with publication date: September 10, 2019 was also an interesting one.