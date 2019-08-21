Manpowergroup (MAN) Shareholder Gotham Asset Management Decreased Position; Edgar Lomax Co Cut Its Holding in Citigroup Com (C) by $5.82 Million

Gotham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Manpowergroup Inc (MAN) by 9.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc sold 22,343 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.06% . The hedge fund held 204,693 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.93M, down from 227,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Manpowergroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $85. About 27,063 shares traded. ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has declined 1.57% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical MAN News: 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP – FINANCIAL RESULTS IN QUARTER SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED BY STRONGER FOREIGN CURRENCIES RELATIVE TO U.S. DOLLAR VS PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 22/03/2018 – ManpowerGroup Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Portugal Second Quarter 2018 Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 12/03/2018 – Japan’s Second Quarter 2018 Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 04/05/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP BOOSTS DIV 8.6%; 12/03/2018 – Hungary Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 12/03/2018 – New Zealand 2Q Manpower Employment Outlook at 11% (Table); 22/03/2018 – REG-Restamax Plc: SMILE HENKILÖSTÖPALVELUT HAS BOUGHT A MAJORITY STAKE OF CONSTRUCTION-SECTOR HIRED LABOUR COMPANY ADICIO OY SPECIALISING IN FOREIGN MANPOWER; 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP 1Q EPS $1.45, EST. $1.64; 12/03/2018 – China Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook at +8%

Edgar Lomax Co decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc Com (C) by 34.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgar Lomax Co sold 93,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 181,375 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.29 million, down from 275,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgar Lomax Co who had been investing in Citigroup Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $143.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $63.69. About 1.50 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 29/03/2018 – HSBC to pay $100 mln to end Libor rigging lawsuit in U.S; 28/05/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Up 9.4% in 2018, Citi Leads; 27/03/2018 – ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC RR.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1083P; 04/04/2018 – Citi Ventures and Canaan Partners Israel Ventures Invest in Contguard to Optimize Supply Chain Management; 27/03/2018 – GLOBAL GROWTH PRETTY ROBUST: CITI’S BUITER; 23/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $84 FROM $80; 26/03/2018 – Citibank Announces National Digital Banking To Serve Clients Across the U.S; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY EQUITY MARKETS REVENUES OF $1.1 BLN INCREASED 38%; 22/05/2018 – GHANA PRESIDENCY DEPUTY CHIEF OF STAFF JINAPOR SAYS ON CITI FM; 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsrs Asset Mngmt, Colorado-based fund reported 62,678 shares. Exane Derivatives has invested 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Calamos Wealth Mngmt Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 28,628 shares. Tompkins Fin Corp reported 3,440 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Massachusetts Fin Ser Co Ma has invested 0.86% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Parsons Mgmt Ri accumulated 48,011 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Management invested in 3.09% or 12.39M shares. 369,250 are owned by Twin Mgmt. Washington Cap invested in 1.77% or 25,055 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 76,920 shares. 15,535 are owned by Telemus Capital Ltd. Mackenzie Fin Corp has invested 0.57% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.33% or 297,208 shares. Bahl And Gaynor, a Ohio-based fund reported 10,252 shares. Trustco Bancorporation N Y holds 5,178 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio.

Edgar Lomax Co, which manages about $1.38B and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) by 46,650 shares to 694,893 shares, valued at $65.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co Com New (NYSE:RTN) by 18,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,514 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 8.00 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup’s Michael Corbat Deserves More Time – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Breakfast: Central Bank Cues Awaited – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Those Who Purchased J. C. Penney Company (NYSE:JCP) Shares Three Years Ago Have A 91% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Season Keeps Rolling Along, With Home Depot, Kohl’s On Front Burner – Benzinga” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold MAN shares while 122 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 52.29 million shares or 5.52% less from 55.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 20,608 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Texas-based Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.09% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,551 shares. 10,206 are owned by Profit Investment Management. Gargoyle Invest Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.63% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Toronto Dominion Comml Bank has 0% invested in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) for 11,131 shares. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) accumulated 7,300 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company invested 0.01% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Creative Planning invested 0% of its portfolio in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 100,266 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Mngmt Ltd Co invested 0.34% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Corporation has 48,237 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) or 7,500 shares. 1.91M were reported by Lsv Asset Mgmt. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.1% of its portfolio in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN).

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96 billion and $6.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arcbest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 29,107 shares to 155,583 shares, valued at $4.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) by 36,072 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,684 shares, and has risen its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Analysts await ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.96 earnings per share, down 20.65% or $0.51 from last year’s $2.47 per share. MAN’s profit will be $117.28 million for 10.84 P/E if the $1.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by ManpowerGroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.