Manpowergroup (MAN) Shareholder Alpha Windward Has Raised Its Position by $464,828; Firefly Value Partners LP Position in Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Upped by $28.42 Million

Firefly Value Partners Lp increased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) by 163.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp bought 7.11 million shares as the company’s stock declined 41.85% . The hedge fund held 11.46 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.25M, up from 4.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $484.56M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.40% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $3.04. About 3.95 million shares traded. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Raises Gulfport Energy, Reflects Steady Improvement in Leverage and Capital Efficiency Metrics Through 1Q; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Rev $325.4M; 26/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corp Provides SCOOP Well Results; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Gulfport Energy’s 25% Interest in Strike Force Gathering System; 15/05/2018 – Magnetar Financial LLC Exits Position in Gulfport Energy; 26/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation Provides SCOOP Well Results; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Adj EPS 56c; 19/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Realized Natural Gas Price, Before Derivatives and Including Transportation Costs, Averaged $2.44 Per Mcf; 26/03/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY PROVIDES SCOOP WELL RESULTS; 11/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP GPOR.O : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $3 TO $16

Alpha Windward Llc increased its stake in Manpowergroup Inc (MAN) by 6902.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc bought 5,108 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.06% . The institutional investor held 5,182 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $476,000, up from 74 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Manpowergroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $82.85. About 423,353 shares traded. ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has declined 1.57% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical MAN News: 12/03/2018 – Australia 2Q Manpower Employment Outlook at 11% (Table); 13/03/2018 – Prospects Look Bright for Jobseekers Globally: the Most Optimistic Hiring Plans Reported in Croatia, Taiwan, Japan, Hungary and the U.S; 20/03/2018 – HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS – “INCREASING LOCAL MANPOWER COSTS AND OPERATING EXPENSES ARE LEADING TO RISING COSTS FOR BUSINESSES GENERALLY”; 01/05/2018 – ManpowerGroup Group Meeting Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 8; 20/03/2018 – SCOUT EXCHANGE APPOINTS JIM MCCOY AS CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER AND GENERAL MANAGER; 12/03/2018 – India Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook Weakens; 08/05/2018 – Robots Need Not Apply: Automation Will Create New U.S. Jobs Requiring Different Skills, ManpowerGroup Research Reveals; 12/03/2018 – China Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook at +8%; 12/03/2018 – Taiwan Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook at +27%; 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP INC – ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS, REVENUES INCREASED 5% AND NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED 20% IN QTR

More notable recent Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Up Over 2%; Neurotrope Shares Plunge – Benzinga” on September 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Concerned About Gulfport Energy Corporation’s (NASDAQ:GPOR) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “50 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Gulfport Energy Corporation’s (NASDAQ:GPOR) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Since August 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $169,600 activity. On Friday, August 30 the insider Craine Patrick K. bought $36,300. Shares for $97,600 were bought by Wood David M..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold GPOR shares while 86 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 154.68 million shares or 1.21% less from 156.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carlson LP reported 601,284 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Services Automobile Association reported 42,975 shares. Macquarie Gru Ltd holds 0% or 150,700 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 123,688 shares. Glenmede Trust Com Na reported 0% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Quantitative Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 33,361 shares. Mariner Ltd holds 11,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameritas Prtn holds 14,500 shares. Gsa Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.03% or 63,168 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems invested in 251,034 shares or 0% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0% stake. Hrt Fincl Llc owns 11,593 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 209,211 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 49,275 shares. Strs Ohio reported 111,800 shares.

More news for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Eighth death in U.S. linked to vaping – Seeking Alpha” and published on September 20, 2019 is yet another important article.

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77 million and $155.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Eafe (EFA) by 26,387 shares to 62,598 shares, valued at $4.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 7,758 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,096 shares, and cut its stake in Murphy Oil Corp (NYSE:MUR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold MAN shares while 105 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 53.15 million shares or 1.64% more from 52.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Llc reported 0.13% of its portfolio in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Us Natl Bank De reported 1,697 shares. 39,857 were accumulated by Freestone Ltd Company. 6,600 were accumulated by Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability. Axa, a France-based fund reported 59,701 shares. Fairpointe Capital Ltd Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 424,196 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.08% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.01% or 39,900 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.03% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Loomis Sayles & Comm Lp stated it has 520 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life The accumulated 97,445 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 3,726 are held by Cibc Asset Mngmt. Benjamin F Edwards And reported 2,115 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Creative Planning invested in 6,078 shares or 0% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 12,407 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.