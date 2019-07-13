Manpowergroup (MAN) Market Value Rose While Skyline Asset Management LP Decreased by $3.70 Million Its Holding; Diageo P L C (DEO) Stock Rose While Country Club Trust Company Has Decreased by $317,198 Its Position

Country Club Trust Company decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company sold 1,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,966 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.61 million, down from 72,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $170.26. About 272,791 shares traded or 0.82% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 17.69% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 14/03/2018 – Diageo CEO Ivan Menezes on Leaders With Lacqua (Video); 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints New Executives in North America; 05/04/2018 – Blade and Bow 22-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Returns with a Limited Re-Release ahead of Derby Day; 13/04/2018 – Crown Royal Enlists Racing lcons Marco Andretti And Alexander Rossi To Honor Military Heroes Headed Into The Indianapolis 500; 29/05/2018 – Lavanya Chandrashekar To Join Diageo North America As CFO; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to pour £150m into Scotch whisky tourism; 15/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF BELSAZAR GMBH, A PREMIUM APERITIF FROM GERMANY’S BLACK FOREST; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO SAYS MACRO IS IMPROVING IN LATAM, GDP ACCELERATING; 19/04/2018 – DIAGEO PLC SAYS DIAGEO INVESTMENT CORPORATION OR DIAGEO CAPITAL PLC MAY USE THIS PROSPECTUS TO OFFER FROM TIME TO TIME GUARANTEED DEBT SECURITIES; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Hires Bankers to Sell U.S.-Focused Spirits Brands–Update

Skyline Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Manpowergroup Inc. (MAN) by 31.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skyline Asset Management Lp sold 45,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 98,400 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.14M, down from 143,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skyline Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Manpowergroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $89.82. About 576,368 shares traded. ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has declined 3.35% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.78% the S&P500. Some Historical MAN News: 12/03/2018 – Hungary Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 20/03/2018 – ManpowerGroup Hong Kong Recognized as Industry Leader for Doing Well by Doing Good; 16/04/2018 – ManpowerGroup Launches Its Second Ready for Work 2018 Award in European Multi-Country Partnership with Junior Achievement; 16/05/2018 – Everest Group Names ManpowerGroup Solutions as Global Leader in Recruitment Process Outsourcing for 8th Consecutive Year; 22/03/2018 – REG-Restamax Plc: SMILE HENKILÖSTÖPALVELUT HAS BOUGHT A MAJORITY STAKE OF CONSTRUCTION-SECTOR HIRED LABOUR COMPANY ADICIO OY SPECIALISING IN FOREIGN MANPOWER; 13/03/2018 – U.S. Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook Survey (Table); 13/03/2018 – Prospects Look Bright for Jobseekers Globally: the Most Optimistic Hiring Plans Reported in Croatia, Taiwan, Japan, Hungary and; 08/03/2018 – ManpowerGroup Solutions TAPFIN Expands Digital Platform IntelliReach™ to Help Even More Clients Optimize Talent Management; 20/03/2018 – HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS – “INCREASING LOCAL MANPOWER COSTS AND OPERATING EXPENSES ARE LEADING TO RISING COSTS FOR BUSINESSES GENERALLY”; 12/03/2018 – Germany Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook (Table)

Analysts await ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $1.99 EPS, down 15.32% or $0.36 from last year’s $2.35 per share. MAN’s profit will be $119.04M for 11.28 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by ManpowerGroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.17% EPS growth.