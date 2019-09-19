Manpowergroup (MAN) Market Value Declined While Skyline Asset Management LP Has Cut Its Stake; As Watts Water Technologies (WTS) Stock Value Rose, Holder Stone Ridge Asset Management Has Upped Its Stake

Skyline Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Manpowergroup Inc. (MAN) by 7.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skyline Asset Management Lp sold 7,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.06% . The institutional investor held 90,600 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.75M, down from 98,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skyline Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Manpowergroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $86.59. About 19,171 shares traded. ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has declined 1.57% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical MAN News: 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP – FINANCIAL RESULTS IN QUARTER SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED BY STRONGER FOREIGN CURRENCIES RELATIVE TO U.S. DOLLAR VS PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 13/03/2018 – Prospects Look Bright for Jobseekers Globally: the Most Optimistic Hiring Plans Reported in Croatia, Taiwan, Japan, Hungary and; 12/03/2018 – Australia 2Q Manpower Employment Outlook at 11% (Table); 12/03/2018 – Japan’s Second Quarter 2018 Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 12/03/2018 – Hungary Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 08/03/2018 ManpowerGroup Solutions TAPFIN Expands Digital Platform lntelliReach™ to Help Even More Clients Optimize Talent Management; 07/05/2018 – ManpowerGroup Named a 2018 Top Workplace for Employee Engagement and Satisfaction; 20/03/2018 – HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS – “INCREASING LOCAL MANPOWER COSTS AND OPERATING EXPENSES ARE LEADING TO RISING COSTS FOR BUSINESSES GENERALLY”; 08/05/2018 – ManpowerGroup at Group Meeting Hosted By SunTrust Today; 22/03/2018 – ManpowerGroup Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies Inc (WTS) by 144.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc bought 7,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.55% . The hedge fund held 13,204 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23 million, up from 5,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Watts Water Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $96.53. About 4,773 shares traded. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) has risen 10.51% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical WTS News: 03/05/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.82; 14/03/2018 – Watts Water Technologies to Participate in Seaport Global Transports & Industrials Conference; 03/05/2018 – WATTS WATER 1Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 78C; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Position in Watts Water; 30/03/2018 – Watts Water Technologies Announces Departure Of Chief Financial Officer; 19/03/2018 – Watts Partners with Planet Water Foundation to Bolster Clean Drinking Water Supply for Communities in Need in Puerto Rico; 07/05/2018 – Watts Water Technologies, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Watts Water Technologies Reports Strong Start to 2018; 03/05/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES INC QTRLY ORGANIC SALES GROWTH + 4%; 11/05/2018 – Watts Water Presenting at Conference May 30

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold MAN shares while 105 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 53.15 million shares or 1.64% more from 52.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Pinebridge Invs LP has 0% invested in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) for 42 shares. Moreover, Mackenzie Fincl has 0% invested in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Victory Capital Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 1.97 million shares. Cwm Ltd accumulated 373 shares. Trexquant Limited Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) for 2,355 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated reported 232 shares. Utah Retirement has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Next Group Inc Inc Inc invested in 85 shares. Smithfield Commerce reported 35 shares stake. Regentatlantic Limited Co holds 0.28% or 42,559 shares in its portfolio. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Company invested in 28,809 shares. 43,417 are owned by Arizona State Retirement. Amg Funds Ltd Com has invested 0.56% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Heartland Advsr owns 90,391 shares. First Manhattan Commerce stated it has 51,790 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Analysts await ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.94 EPS, down 21.46% or $0.53 from last year’s $2.47 per share. MAN’s profit will be $116.10 million for 11.16 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by ManpowerGroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.37% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 19 investors sold WTS shares while 71 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 23.25 million shares or 1.89% more from 22.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Research invested in 0.01% or 13,735 shares. 363 are owned by Captrust. Clean Yield Grp stated it has 1,861 shares. Brinker Capital Incorporated owns 5,273 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. First Trust Advisors Ltd Partnership invested 0.02% in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Company reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). Manufacturers Life Com The holds 0% or 17,007 shares. Williams Jones & Assoc Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). 36,600 were accumulated by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0% or 50 shares. Bluestein R H & Company owns 5,000 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 23,100 shares. Stifel Corp reported 8,306 shares. Keybank Association Oh owns 16,559 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc accumulated 439,500 shares or 0.26% of the stock.