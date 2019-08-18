Manpowergroup (MAN) Market Value Declined While Camelot Portfolios Cut by $970,060 Its Holding; Gfs Advisors Stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) Boosted by $1.12 Million

Gfs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) by 5.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc bought 279,186 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.27% . The institutional investor held 5.66 million shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.28 million, up from 5.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cemex Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.77% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.97. About 7.78 million shares traded or 5.71% up from the average. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 52.72% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CX News: 15/03/2018 – CEMEX EXPLORING CEMENT GROWTH IN EMERGING MARKETS: CEO; 19/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) and; 16/05/2018 – CEMEX Ventures Invests in Mexican Startup; 15/03/2018 – Cemex Prepares Path for Return to Acquisitions; 22/03/2018 – CEMEX DECIDES NOT TO PURSUE CAPITAL BOOST PROPOSAL AS PREVIOUSL; 14/03/2018 – CEMEX REPORTS DOJ GRAND JURY SUBPOENA ON COLOMBIA OPERATIONS; 22/03/2018 – CEMEX DECIDES NOT TO PURSUE CAPITAL INCREASE APPROVAL; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX CEO: TIMING OF BUYBACK PROGRAM TO DEPEND ON MKT CONDITION; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX SEES PHILIPPINES VOLUMES GROWING 8% TO 12% IN 2018: CEO; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX PHILIPPINES 1Q NET INCOME 100.3M PESOS

Camelot Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Manpowergroup Inc (MAN) by 53.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc sold 11,830 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.06% . The institutional investor held 10,288 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $851,000, down from 22,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Manpowergroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $84.95. About 210,689 shares traded. ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has declined 1.57% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical MAN News: 12/03/2018 – India Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook Weakens; 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP – FINANCIAL RESULTS IN QUARTER SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED BY STRONGER FOREIGN CURRENCIES RELATIVE TO U.S. DOLLAR VS PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP INC – EARNINGS PER SHARE IN QUARTER WERE POSITIVELY IMPACTED 14 CENTS BY CHANGES IN FOREIGN CURRENCIES COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR; 13/03/2018 – Spain Second Quarter 2018 Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 04/05/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP BOOSTS DIV TO $1.01/SHR FROM 93C, EST. $1.00; 12/03/2018 – Australia 2Q Manpower Employment Outlook at 11% (Table); 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP 1Q EPS $1.45, EST. $1.64; 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP INC – ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS, REVENUES INCREASED 5% AND NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED 20% IN QTR; 13/03/2018 – Portugal Second Quarter 2018 Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 12/03/2018 – China Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook at +8%

Gfs Advisors Llc, which manages about $755.79 million and $337.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,505 shares to 54,285 shares, valued at $10.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 14,313 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,622 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold MAN shares while 122 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 52.29 million shares or 5.52% less from 55.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 98,400 are owned by Skyline Asset Mngmt Lp. Centurylink Invest Mngmt has 15,326 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt reported 3,005 shares. Moreover, First Citizens Retail Bank has 0.06% invested in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Lpl Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Amg Funds Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.52% or 6,392 shares. Panagora Asset Inc reported 0% stake. Cap Research reported 0.02% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). The Texas-based Twin Tree Management LP has invested 0% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru accumulated 0.02% or 274,473 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,638 shares. Regions Financial has invested 0% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 343,720 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 590,329 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

