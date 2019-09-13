Manpowergroup (MAN) Holding Maintained by Boston Partners; Smith Moore & Company Has Upped Stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by $428,370 as Shares Rose

Boston Partners increased its stake in Manpowergroup Inc (MAN) by 1.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 36,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.06% . The institutional investor held 1.97M shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $190.62 million, up from 1.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Manpowergroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $85.31. About 403,953 shares traded. ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has declined 1.57% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical MAN News: 12/03/2018 – Australia 2Q Manpower Employment Outlook at 11% (Table); 08/05/2018 – Robots Need Not Apply: Automation Will Create New U.S. Jobs Requiring Different Skills, ManpowerGroup Research Reveals; 28/05/2018 – EGYPT STATE COMPANY TO SELL UP TO 4 PCT OF ITS STAKE IN EASTERN TOBACCO ON CAIRO EXCHANGE -MINISTRY OF MANPOWER; 08/03/2018 ManpowerGroup Solutions TAPFIN Expands Digital Platform lntelliReach™ to Help Even More Clients Optimize Talent Management; 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP SEES 2Q EPS $2.33 TO $2.41; 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP 1Q EPS EXCLUDING RESTRUCTURING COSTS $1.72; 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP INC – ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS, REVENUES INCREASED 5% AND NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED 20% IN QTR; 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP – FINANCIAL RESULTS IN QUARTER SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED BY STRONGER FOREIGN CURRENCIES RELATIVE TO U.S. DOLLAR VS PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 12/03/2018 – Norway Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook Survey (Table); 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP 1Q REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.42B

Smith Moore & Company increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 14.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company bought 3,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 30,939 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.39 million, up from 27,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $308.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $121.98. About 153,904 shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – CORRECT: P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +6% TO +8%; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25 Billion Debt Tender Offer; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT HEALTHCARE PACT; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 19/04/2018 – P&G, Nestle, Unilever forgo price increases to move product; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY – HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF ABOUT 3.4 BLN EURO; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BEAUTY SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED FIVE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G Needs a Workout, Not Vitamins — Heard on the Street; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth –Update

Smith Moore & Company, which manages about $504.66 million and $444.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 19,191 shares to 4,666 shares, valued at $376,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Patten And Patten Tn holds 29,884 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 4.14 million shares. Poplar Forest Cap Limited Liability Company invested in 0.22% or 27,444 shares. Atwood And Palmer stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Financial Advantage Inc owns 100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First United Bancorp invested in 19,052 shares or 1.23% of the stock. Stoneridge Investment Ptnrs Limited Com invested in 1.69% or 43,455 shares. Chase Invest Counsel Corp holds 0.18% or 3,296 shares in its portfolio. Founders Financial Ltd Com has 10,487 shares. Personal Capital accumulated 484,162 shares. Gw Henssler & Associate Ltd owns 1.63% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 164,311 shares. The Massachusetts-based Boston Common Asset Limited Com has invested 0.51% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Doheny Asset Management Ca has 0.71% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Scotia Cap stated it has 0.46% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Opus Gp Ltd Co owns 118,425 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold MAN shares while 105 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 53.15 million shares or 1.64% more from 52.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 17,730 were reported by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Silvercrest Asset Grp Inc Ltd holds 7,500 shares. Burney Com has 0.08% invested in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) for 13,413 shares. Guggenheim Cap has 39,953 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ftb Advsrs holds 43,887 shares. Loomis Sayles And Company Lp reported 0% stake. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 86,197 shares in its portfolio. Ajo LP stated it has 2.04M shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. Bb&T invested in 0.02% or 10,885 shares. Paloma Prtn Mngmt Co stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Asset Management One accumulated 0.02% or 49,439 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 36,918 shares. Boston Advisors Lc reported 0.22% stake. Creative Planning owns 6,078 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Howe And Rusling owns 19 shares.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18B and $76.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc (NYSE:DLB) by 6,938 shares to 33,996 shares, valued at $2.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 27,293 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 592,375 shares, and cut its stake in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC).