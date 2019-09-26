Manpowergroup (MAN) Holding Held by Kbc Group Nv; Grassi Investment Management Stake in Applied Materials (AMAT) Has Decreased by $466,400

Kbc Group Nv increased its stake in Manpowergroup Inc (MAN) by 18.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv bought 61,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.06% . The institutional investor held 397,997 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.45M, up from 336,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Manpowergroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $84.23. About 120,016 shares traded. ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has declined 1.57% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical MAN News: 20/03/2018 – SCOUT EXCHANGE APPOINTS JIM MCCOY AS CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER AND GENERAL MANAGER; 13/03/2018 – U.S. Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook Survey (Table); 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP 1Q EPS $1.45, EST. $1.64; 07/05/2018 – ManpowerGroup Named a 2018 Top Workplace for Employee Engagement and Satisfaction; 22/03/2018 – ManpowerGroup Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Japan’s Second Quarter 2018 Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 12/03/2018 – Singapore 2Q Manpower Net Employment Outlook at 16% (Table); 12/03/2018 – India Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook Weakens; 12/03/2018 – Australia 2Q Manpower Employment Outlook at 11% (Table); 13/03/2018 – Prospects Look Bright for Jobseekers Globally: the Most Optimistic Hiring Plans Reported in Croatia, Taiwan, Japan, Hungary and

Grassi Investment Management decreased its stake in Applied Materials (AMAT) by 3.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management sold 10,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 301,460 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.54 million, down from 312,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Applied Materials for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $52.18. About 2.12M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 26/03/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $65; 17/04/2018 – West Coast Financial Adds Applied Materials: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Sentry Investments Adds Applied Materials, Exits Sensata: 13F; 07/03/2018 Applied Materials Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE REDUCED JPM, BAC, PYPL, AMAT, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Tech Today: Square Unzettled, Debating AMAT, Google’s 60 Minutes — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold MAN shares while 105 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 53.15 million shares or 1.64% more from 52.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Navistar Intl Corp New (NYSE:NAV) by 22,179 shares to 17,557 shares, valued at $605,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 14,789 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,560 shares, and cut its stake in Redwood Tr Inc (NYSE:RWT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 59 investors sold AMAT shares while 286 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 198 raised stakes. 706.95 million shares or 0.64% more from 702.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.