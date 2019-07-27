Manpowergroup (MAN) Holder Prudential Plc Has Boosted Its Holding by $1.10 Million as Valuation Rose; Wealthtrust Axiom Lowered Its Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Holding by $397,062; Share Price Declined

Prudential Plc increased its stake in Manpowergroup Inc (MAN) by 12.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc bought 13,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 117,829 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.74M, up from 104,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Manpowergroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $94.13. About 570,150 shares traded. ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has declined 3.35% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.78% the S&P500. Some Historical MAN News: 16/05/2018 – Everest Group Names ManpowerGroup Solutions as Global Leader in Recruitment Process Outsourcing for 8th Consecutive Year; 04/05/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP BOOSTS DIV TO $1.01/SHR FROM 93C, EST. $1.00; 08/03/2018 – ManpowerGroup Solutions TAPFIN Expands Digital Platform IntelliReach™ to Help Even More Clients Optimize Talent Management; 12/03/2018 – Romania Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 20/03/2018 – HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS – “INCREASING LOCAL MANPOWER COSTS AND OPERATING EXPENSES ARE LEADING TO RISING COSTS FOR BUSINESSES GENERALLY”; 13/03/2018 – U.S. Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook Survey (Table); 13/03/2018 – U.S. Labor Market Tightens as Employers Report Sustained Demand for Skilled Workers; 22/03/2018 – ManpowerGroup Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Robots Need Not Apply: Automation Will Create New U.S. Jobs Requiring Different Skills, ManpowerGroup Research Reveals; 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP INC – CURRENT YEAR QUARTER INCLUDED RESTRUCTURING COSTS WHICH REDUCED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY 27 CENTS

Wealthtrust Axiom Llc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc sold 3,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,671 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07M, down from 26,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $108.27. About 3.30M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 39.18% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 20/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK: SEMAGLUTIDE STUDY SHOWS SIGNIFICANT WEIGHT LOSS; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly expand heart failure programme for empagliflozin with new exercise capacity trials; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 20/04/2018 – Lilly to Present Phase 3 Data at AAN 2018 Reinforcing Commitment to New, Innovative Therapies in Migraine; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY, OXFORD TO INVESTIGATE JARDIANCE; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 23/04/2018 – Eli Lilly: FDA Panel Recommends OK of Baricitinib 2mg, but Not 4mg, to Treat Moderately-to-Severely Active Rheumatoid Arthritis; 24/04/2018 – FOCUS-Express Scripts targets Amgen, Lilly migraine drugs in pricing shift; 30/04/2018 – MRK: SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA COMBO WITH ALIMTA AND PLATINUM CHEMO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt invested in 91,116 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 100 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Jefferies Grp Lc has 0.01% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 9,298 shares. Lipe Dalton stated it has 0.01% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Maryland Mngmt holds 33,972 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Convergence Prtn Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.36% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Rmsincerbeaux Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.65% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Moreover, Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Inc Va has 1.04% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 26,515 shares. Ht Partners Limited Liability Corp holds 0.25% or 4,376 shares in its portfolio. Voya Invest Mngmt Lc invested 0.67% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). North Star Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 3,670 shares. Private Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). 28,488 were reported by South State. Pitcairn stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Camelot Portfolios Limited Company owns 2,899 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 6 sales for $128.99 million activity. Another trade for 426 shares valued at $50,281 was bought by Smiley Joshua L. $480,000 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) shares were sold by Zulueta Alfonso G.

Wealthtrust Axiom Llc, which manages about $614.70M and $281.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbre Clarion Global Real Est (IGR) by 61,614 shares to 383,326 shares, valued at $2.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold MAN shares while 122 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 52.29 million shares or 5.52% less from 55.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited invested 0% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 343,720 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 12,407 shares. Cambiar Ltd Liability Com holds 0.08% of its portfolio in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) for 42,138 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 36 shares. Euclidean Tech Mgmt Lc holds 2.05% or 26,728 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 1.62 million shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Quantitative Management Ltd Co accumulated 0.05% or 11,300 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) for 88,941 shares. Fiduciary Mgmt Wi holds 1.12 million shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Prudential Public Limited Co has 0.03% invested in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) for 117,829 shares. Barclays Pcl accumulated 27,782 shares. Hsbc Pcl has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Ftb reported 0.3% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Andra Ap has 0.28% invested in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN).

Prudential Plc, which manages about $98.23B and $29.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 402,117 shares to 3.14M shares, valued at $286.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Renasant Corp (NASDAQ:RNST) by 52,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 439,900 shares, and cut its stake in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $288,614 activity.

