Manpowergroup (MAN) Holder Matarin Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake by $562,766 as Market Valuation Rose; Centurylink Investment Management Company Increased Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake by $2.30 Million; Stock Rose

Centurylink Investment Management Company increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 216.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company bought 39,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,038 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37M, up from 17,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.33B market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $58.11. About 8.56M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 03/05/2018 – Verizon: Hldrs Elect All 11 Directors, Vote in Favor of Two Management Proposals; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS INCLUDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF ABOUT $249 MLN RELATED TO EARLY DEBT EXTINGUISHMENT; 15/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-MoviePass: the unicorn that jumped into Wall St too soon; 23/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Numbers, 5G Technology in Focus — Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as President & COO; 20/04/2018 – Justice Department Looking Into Whether AT&T, Verizon Are Hampering Switching Carriers: Report — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS FILES FOR NOTES OFFER VIA BNPP, DB; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent; 10/04/2018 – Verizon Cites Ransomware as ‘Top Cybersecurity Threat’; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Google will try to tackle latest iPhones with Pixel phone upgrades- Bloomberg

Matarin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Manpowergroup Inc (MAN) by 20.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc bought 6,863 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,806 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37 million, up from 33,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Manpowergroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $96.13. About 300,999 shares traded. ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has declined 3.35% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.78% the S&P500. Some Historical MAN News: 12/03/2018 – Romania Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP INC – ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS, REVENUES INCREASED 5% AND NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED 20% IN QTR; 16/05/2018 – Everest Group Names ManpowerGroup Solutions as Global Leader in Recruitment Process Outsourcing for 8th Consecutive Year; 04/05/2018 – ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend 8.6 Percent; 13/03/2018 – Prospects Look Bright for Jobseekers Globally: the Most Optimistic Hiring Plans Reported in Croatia, Taiwan, Japan, Hungary and; 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP INC – CURRENT YEAR QUARTER INCLUDED RESTRUCTURING COSTS WHICH REDUCED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY 27 CENTS; 08/03/2018 – ManpowerGroup Solutions TAPFIN Expands Digital Platform IntelliReach™ to Help Even More Clients Optimize Talent Management; 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP INC – EARNINGS PER SHARE IN QUARTER WERE POSITIVELY IMPACTED 14 CENTS BY CHANGES IN FOREIGN CURRENCIES COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR; 23/05/2018 – ManpowerGroup Showcases Innovation, HR Tech and Predictive Performance Tools at World-Leading Viva Technology Conference; 12/03/2018 – Taiwan Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook at +27%

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $288,614 activity.

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00 million and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zumiez Inc (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 20,549 shares to 512,427 shares, valued at $12.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 23,789 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,088 shares, and cut its stake in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold MAN shares while 122 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 52.29 million shares or 5.52% less from 55.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barnett reported 0.11% of its portfolio in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Quantitative Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Profund Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 20,608 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag invested in 0.05% or 940,142 shares. Moreover, Natixis has 0.05% invested in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Fairpointe Ltd invested 1.65% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Moreover, Comerica Financial Bank has 0.03% invested in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) for 109,974 shares. Bb&T Securities Llc holds 0.01% or 6,981 shares in its portfolio. First Trust LP holds 0.06% or 369,884 shares. 151,448 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Assetmark holds 0% or 3,639 shares in its portfolio. Cipher Cap LP has invested 0.11% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity Management has invested 0.29% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN).