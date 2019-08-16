Manpowergroup (MAN) Holder Camelot Portfolios Decreased Position as Stock Price Declined; Stelliam Investment Management LP Has Boosted Its Position in American Airls Group (AAL) by $1.40 Million

Camelot Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Manpowergroup Inc (MAN) by 53.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc sold 11,830 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.06% . The institutional investor held 10,288 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $851,000, down from 22,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Manpowergroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $83.46. About 404,263 shares traded. ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has declined 1.57% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical MAN News: 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP 1Q EPS $1.45, EST. $1.64; 08/05/2018 – ManpowerGroup at Group Meeting Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP 1Q REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.42B; 12/03/2018 – Taiwan Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook at +27%; 12/03/2018 – Australia 2Q Manpower Employment Outlook at 11% (Table); 20/03/2018 – SCOUT EXCHANGE APPOINTS JIM MCCOY AS CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER AND GENERAL MANAGER; 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP – FINANCIAL RESULTS IN QUARTER SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED BY STRONGER FOREIGN CURRENCIES RELATIVE TO U.S. DOLLAR VS PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 13/03/2018 – Spain Second Quarter 2018 Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP INC – EARNINGS PER SHARE IN QUARTER WERE POSITIVELY IMPACTED 14 CENTS BY CHANGES IN FOREIGN CURRENCIES COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR; 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP 1Q EPS EXCLUDING RESTRUCTURING COSTS $1.72

Stelliam Investment Management Lp increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 128.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54 million, up from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $25.41. About 9.95M shares traded or 52.83% up from the average. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – AAL: 12% FUEL PRICE RISE LAST 2 WEEKS LED TO EPS GUIDE CUT; 26/04/2018 – LATAM STILL HOPES JVS WITH AA AND IAG APPROVED IN 1H18; 26/04/2018 – AAL ENCOURAGED BY ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT, TRAVEL DEMAND STRENGTH; 15/05/2018 – AAL: PREMIUM ECONOMY TO BE ON ALL WIDEBODIES BY 2Q 2019; 22/05/2018 – AAL: OPEN SKIES CLEARS WAY FOR US APPROVAL LATAM JOINT BUSINESS; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Average Aircraft Fuel Price $2.10 Per Gallon; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES SAYS CONSOLIDATED CASM EXCLUDING FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEMS IS EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.0 PERCENT IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC AAL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH BOEING TO DEFER DELIVERY OF 40 737 MAX AIRCRAFT PREVIOUSLY SCHEDULED TO ARRIVE BETWEEN 2020 & 2022; 09/05/2018 – U.S. Transportation Department conducting an audit of FAA oversight

Analysts await ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.96 EPS, down 20.65% or $0.51 from last year’s $2.47 per share. MAN’s profit will be $117.26 million for 10.65 P/E if the $1.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by ManpowerGroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold MAN shares while 122 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 52.29 million shares or 5.52% less from 55.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Vanguard Gru has 0.02% invested in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) for 5.78M shares. Pggm Investments has 306,600 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Smith Salley And Assocs owns 0.06% invested in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) for 4,477 shares. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank reported 11,131 shares. Exane Derivatives owns 0% invested in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) for 36 shares. South Dakota Council invested 0.05% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Switzerland-based Robecosam Ag has invested 0.01% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Walleye Trading Limited Company has 1,105 shares. Profund Limited Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Moreover, Brant Point Investment Management Limited Liability Company has 0.29% invested in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) for 27,665 shares. The New York-based Sg Americas Secs Limited has invested 0% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). 367,597 are held by Citadel Ltd Liability Corp. Ameriprise Fin reported 476,610 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Atlanta Mgmt Co L L C reported 11,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Camelot Portfolios Llc, which manages about $349.26 million and $239.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ing Groep N V (NYSE:ING) by 252,604 shares to 257,604 shares, valued at $3.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Lrge Cp Core Alpha (FEX) by 23,729 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,180 shares, and has risen its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (NYSE:PII).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Sei has 0.02% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 221,781 shares. Goodhaven Cap Ltd Liability Company owns 216,575 shares. 21,693 were reported by Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Limited Co has 34,305 shares. Franklin Inc reported 27,003 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). First Republic Investment accumulated 16,332 shares or 0% of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Invs Limited holds 56,155 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moody Retail Bank Division reported 357 shares stake. Cyrus Cap Prns Lp stated it has 3.53M shares. Hudock Capital Ltd Llc invested in 934 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc reported 36.03M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Asset reported 39,485 shares. Norinchukin Bank The has invested 0.03% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).

Since June 4, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.20 million activity. On Tuesday, June 4 the insider CAHILL JOHN T bought $714,973. Shares for $1.40 million were bought by PARKER W DOUGLAS. $112,720 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by EMBLER MICHAEL J on Monday, August 5. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $138,582 was made by Johnson Stephen L on Tuesday, June 4. On Tuesday, June 4 Leibman Maya bought $138,150 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 5,000 shares. Isom Robert D Jr bought $416,250 worth of stock or 15,000 shares.