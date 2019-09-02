ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

As Staffing & Outsourcing Services companies, ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) and Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ManpowerGroup Inc. 88 0.23 N/A 7.94 11.50 Cross Country Healthcare Inc. 8 0.47 N/A -0.57 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ManpowerGroup Inc. and Cross Country Healthcare Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ManpowerGroup Inc. 0.00% 20.8% 6.4% Cross Country Healthcare Inc. 0.00% -9% -4.6%

Volatility and Risk

ManpowerGroup Inc. is 54.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.54. Cross Country Healthcare Inc.’s 1.27 beta is the reason why it is 27.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ManpowerGroup Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4. Competitively, Cross Country Healthcare Inc. has 2.1 and 2.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cross Country Healthcare Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ManpowerGroup Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for ManpowerGroup Inc. and Cross Country Healthcare Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ManpowerGroup Inc. 1 2 2 2.40 Cross Country Healthcare Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of ManpowerGroup Inc. is $99.6, with potential upside of 21.85%. Competitively Cross Country Healthcare Inc. has a consensus target price of $10, with potential downside of -2.44%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, ManpowerGroup Inc. is looking more favorable than Cross Country Healthcare Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95.7% of ManpowerGroup Inc. shares and 93.9% of Cross Country Healthcare Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of ManpowerGroup Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.3% of Cross Country Healthcare Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ManpowerGroup Inc. 0.04% -5.92% -4.06% 20.17% -1.57% 40.97% Cross Country Healthcare Inc. 0.74% 0.74% 35.57% -0.11% -18.26% 29.47%

For the past year ManpowerGroup Inc. was more bullish than Cross Country Healthcare Inc.

Summary

ManpowerGroup Inc. beats Cross Country Healthcare Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

ManpowerGroup Inc. provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The companyÂ’s recruitment service portfolio includes permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions. It also offers various assessment services; career management; training and development services; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives. In addition, the company provides workforce consulting services; professional resourcing and project-based solutions in information technology, engineering, and finance fields; contingent staffing and permanent recruitment services; solutions in the areas of organizational efficiency, individual development, and career management; and talent based outsourcing services, TAPFIN managed services, and recruitment process outsourcing services, as well as Proservia services in the areas of digital services market and IT infrastructure sector. It operates through a network of approximately 2,800 offices in 80 countries and territories. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, and branch-based local nurses and allied staffing; and short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments. This segment markets its nurse and allied staffing services under the under the Cross Country Staffing, Mediscan, and DirectEd brands. It serves public and private acute-care and non-acute care hospitals, government-owned facilities, public and charter schools, outpatient clinics, ambulatory care facilities, physician practice groups, retailers, and other healthcare providers. The Physician Staffing segment provides physicians in various specialties, certified registered nurse anesthetists, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants under the Medical Doctor Associates brand as independent contractors on temporary assignments at various healthcare facilities, such as acute and non-acute care facilities, medical group practices, government facilities, and managed care organizations. The Other Human Capital Management Services segment offers retained and contingent search services, principally for physicians and healthcare executives. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.