ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN)’s Financial Results Comparing With ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN)

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) and ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) have been rivals in the Staffing & Outsourcing Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ManpowerGroup Inc. 86 0.25 N/A 8.01 11.50 ASGN Incorporated 61 0.88 N/A 3.02 18.95

Table 1 demonstrates ManpowerGroup Inc. and ASGN Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. ASGN Incorporated appears to has lower revenue and earnings than ManpowerGroup Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. ManpowerGroup Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ManpowerGroup Inc. 0.00% 22.4% 7% ASGN Incorporated 0.00% 16.2% 7.2%

Risk & Volatility

ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1.54 beta, while its volatility is 54.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, ASGN Incorporated’s 92.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.92 beta.

Liquidity

ManpowerGroup Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, ASGN Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and has 2.2 Quick Ratio. ASGN Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ManpowerGroup Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for ManpowerGroup Inc. and ASGN Incorporated are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ManpowerGroup Inc. 1 1 1 2.33 ASGN Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 7.58% for ManpowerGroup Inc. with average target price of $96.5. Competitively ASGN Incorporated has a consensus target price of $70, with potential upside of 15.70%. The information presented earlier suggests that ASGN Incorporated looks more robust than ManpowerGroup Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97.6% of ManpowerGroup Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 94.5% of ASGN Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are ManpowerGroup Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of ASGN Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ManpowerGroup Inc. -0.47% 7.07% 9.93% 15.59% -3.35% 42.01% ASGN Incorporated -4.88% -15.43% -14.17% -16.79% -30.48% 5.16%

For the past year ManpowerGroup Inc. has stronger performance than ASGN Incorporated

Summary

ASGN Incorporated beats on 7 of the 12 factors ManpowerGroup Inc.

ManpowerGroup Inc. provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The companyÂ’s recruitment service portfolio includes permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions. It also offers various assessment services; career management; training and development services; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives. In addition, the company provides workforce consulting services; professional resourcing and project-based solutions in information technology, engineering, and finance fields; contingent staffing and permanent recruitment services; solutions in the areas of organizational efficiency, individual development, and career management; and talent based outsourcing services, TAPFIN managed services, and recruitment process outsourcing services, as well as Proservia services in the areas of digital services market and IT infrastructure sector. It operates through a network of approximately 2,800 offices in 80 countries and territories. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, healthcare technology, engineering, life sciences, and government sectors in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company's Apex segment offers technical, digital, and creative and scientific professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent placement positions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients; IT staffing and consulting services comprising IT infrastructure, application development, project management, and healthcare IT professionals; and creative, marketing, advertising, and digital professionals. It also provides scientific, engineering, and clinical research staffing and services for temporary and permanent assignments, such as chemists, clinical research associates, clinical lab assistants, engineers, biologists, biochemists, microbiologists, molecular biologists, biostatisticians, drug safety specialists, SAS programmers, medical writers, food scientists, regulatory affairs specialists, lab assistants, and other skilled professionals. This segment serves companies from various industries, as well as advertising agencies and company marketing departments. Its Oxford segment recruits and delivers experienced IT, engineering, and regulatory and compliance consultants to clients for temporary assignments and project engagements; provides permanent placements in technology, engineering, sales, executive, financial, accounting, scientific, legal, and operations positions; and offers locally-based contract and permanent life science professionals to clients with research and development projects. The company's ECS segment delivers solutions in cloud, cybersecurity, software development, IT modernization, and science and engineering. The company was formerly known as On Assignment, Inc. and changed its name to ASGN Incorporated in April 2018. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.