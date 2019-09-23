ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) Reaches $83.42 After 5.00% Down Move; Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Lowered 1St Source (SRCE) Stake By $1.38 Million

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased 1St Source Corp (SRCE) stake by 32.56% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 29,910 shares as 1St Source Corp (SRCE)’s stock rose 0.04%. The Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc holds 61,962 shares with $2.88M value, down from 91,872 last quarter. 1St Source Corp now has $1.19 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $46.46. About 4,642 shares traded. 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) has declined 17.63% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.63% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCE News: 19/04/2018 – DJ 1st Source Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRCE); 19/04/2018 – 1st Source 1Q EPS 73c; 19/04/2018 – 1ST SOURCE 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.69%; 23/04/2018 – 1st Source: Melody Birmingham-Byrd, Lisa Hershman Elected to Board; 19/04/2018 – 1st Source Corp (SRCE) Raises Quarterly Dividend 9.1% to $0.24; 1.9% Yield; 23/04/2018 – 1st Source Elects Two Women Leaders to Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – 1st Source Raises Dividend to 24c Vs. 22c; 19/04/2018 – 1ST SOURCE 1Q EPS 73C, EST. 78C; 19/04/2018 – Record Quarterly Earnings At 1st Source Corporation, Company Grows To Over $6 Billion, Increase In Cash Dividend; 23/03/2018 1st Source Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

The stock of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.89% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $83.42. About 138,950 shares traded. ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has declined 1.57% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical MAN News: 20/03/2018 – HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS – “INCREASING LOCAL MANPOWER COSTS AND OPERATING EXPENSES ARE LEADING TO RISING COSTS FOR BUSINESSES GENERALLY”; 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP SEES 2Q EPS $2.33 TO $2.41; 13/03/2018 – U.S. Labor Market Tightens as Employers Report Sustained Demand for Skilled Workers; 04/05/2018 – ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend 8.6 Percent; 04/05/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP BOOSTS DIV 8.6%; 13/03/2018 – Portugal Second Quarter 2018 Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP – FINANCIAL RESULTS IN QUARTER SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED BY STRONGER FOREIGN CURRENCIES RELATIVE TO U.S. DOLLAR VS PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 12/03/2018 – Romania Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 12/03/2018 – China Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook at +8%; 28/05/2018 – EGYPT STATE COMPANY TO SELL UP TO 4 PCT OF ITS STAKE IN EASTERN TOBACCO ON CAIRO EXCHANGE -MINISTRY OF MANPOWERThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $4.99 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 23 by Barchart.com. We have $79.25 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:MAN worth $249.60M less.

Analysts await 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.88 EPS, up 15.79% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.76 per share. SRCE’s profit will be $22.46M for 13.20 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by 1st Source Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.30% negative EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $88,679 activity. Shares for $88,679 were bought by Afleck-Graves John on Friday, August 23.

More notable recent 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Need To Know: 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Grab This Bargain Even Cheaper Than Director Afleck-graves Did – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Our Take On 1st Source Corporation’s (NASDAQ:SRCE) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “One Thing To Remember About The 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “1st Source Corporation Common Stock (SRCE) Latest Quotes, Charts & News – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.47, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 9 investors sold SRCE shares while 42 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 18.26 million shares or 1.54% more from 17.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md reported 11,206 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alps Advsrs accumulated 8,222 shares. Paloma Partners stated it has 0% of its portfolio in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE). Btim Corp invested 0.15% in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE). Ameriprise Financial Inc, Minnesota-based fund reported 48,901 shares. 1St Source Bancorporation holds 27.48% of its portfolio in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) for 7.24M shares. Rmb Ltd Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 10,204 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can invested in 0% or 2,833 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv invested in 0% or 900 shares. 5,383 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Insur Ny. Parametric Associates Limited Liability, a Washington-based fund reported 18,889 shares. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE). Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) for 18,066 shares. Renaissance Tech Lc stated it has 319,214 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 2,527 shares.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased Sterling Bancorp Inc stake by 128,090 shares to 281,974 valued at $2.81 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Solaris Oilfield Infrstr Inc stake by 77,600 shares and now owns 355,340 shares. First Finl Corp Ind (NASDAQ:THFF) was raised too.

Analysts await ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.94 EPS, down 21.46% or $0.53 from last year’s $2.47 per share. MAN’s profit will be $116.09 million for 10.75 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by ManpowerGroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.37% negative EPS growth.

ManpowerGroup Inc. provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company has market cap of $4.99 billion. The company's recruitment service portfolio includes permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions. It has a 10.43 P/E ratio. It also offers various assessment services; career management; training and development services; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

Among 4 analysts covering ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. ManpowerGroup has $11000 highest and $8300 lowest target. $97’s average target is 16.28% above currents $83.42 stock price. ManpowerGroup had 7 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $9600 target in Monday, July 22 report. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Monday, July 22. RBC Capital Markets maintained ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) on Monday, July 22 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) earned “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, July 11.