ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) Forms $87.66 Double Top; Helen Of Troy LTD Has 1.01 Sentiment

Helen Of Troy LTD (HELE) investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.25, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 116 hedge funds started new or increased holdings, while 115 sold and reduced their positions in Helen Of Troy LTD. The hedge funds in our database now have: 24.32 million shares, down from 24.72 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Helen Of Troy LTD in top ten holdings decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 42 Reduced: 73 Increased: 77 New Position: 39.

ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) formed double top with $93.80 target or 7.00% above today's $87.66 share price. ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) has $5.24B valuation. The stock decreased 2.27% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $87.66. About 219,332 shares traded. ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has declined 1.57% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.57% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold ManpowerGroup Inc. shares while 122 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 52.29 million shares or 5.52% less from 55.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested 0.07% of its portfolio in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Paloma Prns reported 8,422 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0.01% stake. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Co reported 7,300 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested 0.02% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Lsv Asset reported 1.91M shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. 15,576 were accumulated by Gulf International National Bank (Uk). Moreover, Qs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Robecosam Ag holds 0.01% or 2,000 shares. Profit Inv Mngmt stated it has 10,206 shares. Marietta Prtn Limited Liability reported 9,677 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Co has 0.03% invested in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Victory Cap Inc holds 0.26% or 1.40M shares in its portfolio.

Among 5 analysts covering ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. ManpowerGroup has $110 highest and $8300 lowest target. $99.60’s average target is 13.62% above currents $87.66 stock price. ManpowerGroup had 9 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, July 22 by Bank of America. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, July 22. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $110 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. The stock of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, July 22 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was downgraded on Thursday, July 11 by Credit Suisse.

Analysts await ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.96 EPS, down 20.65% or $0.51 from last year’s $2.47 per share. MAN’s profit will be $117.25 million for 11.18 P/E if the $1.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by ManpowerGroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc holds 3.03% of its portfolio in Helen of Troy Limited for 310,823 shares. Snyder Capital Management L P owns 435,497 shares or 2.38% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Zpr Investment Management has 2.3% invested in the company for 10,072 shares. The Texas-based Hillcrest Asset Management Llc has invested 2.26% in the stock. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc., a Oregon-based fund reported 20,040 shares.

The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $147.18. About 120,103 shares traded. Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) has risen 31.45% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.45% the S&P500.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.70 billion. It operates in four divisions: Housewares, Health & Home, Nutritional Supplements, and Beauty. It has a 22.29 P/E ratio. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.