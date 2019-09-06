ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) Forms $83.09 Double Top; Shorts at Oconee Federal Financial (OFED) Raised By 33.86%

Oconee Federal Financial Corp (NASDAQ:OFED) had an increase of 33.86% in short interest. OFED’s SI was 42,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 33.86% from 31,900 shares previously. With 4,800 avg volume, 9 days are for Oconee Federal Financial Corp (NASDAQ:OFED)’s short sellers to cover OFED’s short positions. The SI to Oconee Federal Financial Corp’s float is 3.26%. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $22.14. About 790 shares traded. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) has declined 19.38% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.38% the S&P500. Some Historical OFED News: 21/05/2018 – DUKE RAISES OCONEE 3 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 23/04/2018 – DJ Oconee Federal Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OFED); 21/05/2018 – OCONEE 3 RESTARTED SATURDAY AFTER REFUELING OUTAGE: OPERATOR; 12/03/2018 NRC: NRC to Conduct Open House to Discuss 2017 Performance of Oconee Nuclear Power Station; 16/04/2018 – DUKE’S OCONEE 1 REACTOR UP TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 13/04/2018 – DUKE CUTS OCONEE 1 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 14/05/2018 – OCONEE FEDERAL FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.22

ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) formed double top with $90.57 target or 9.00% above today’s $83.09 share price. ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) has $4.90 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.43% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $83.09. About 781,229 shares traded or 51.34% up from the average. ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has declined 1.57% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical MAN News: 28/05/2018 – EGYPT STATE COMPANY TO SELL UP TO 4 PCT OF ITS STAKE IN EASTERN TOBACCO ON CAIRO EXCHANGE -MINISTRY OF MANPOWER; 22/03/2018 – ManpowerGroup Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Global Recruitment Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Adecco, Randstad, Manpower and Recruit Group – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP INC – EARNINGS PER SHARE IN QUARTER WERE POSITIVELY IMPACTED 14 CENTS BY CHANGES IN FOREIGN CURRENCIES COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR; 12/03/2018 – Japan’s Second Quarter 2018 Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 20/03/2018 – HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS – “INCREASING LOCAL MANPOWER COSTS AND OPERATING EXPENSES ARE LEADING TO RISING COSTS FOR BUSINESSES GENERALLY”; 16/04/2018 – ManpowerGroup Launches Its Second Ready for Work 2018 Award in European Multi-Country Partnership with Junior Achievement; 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP 1Q REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.42B; 04/05/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP BOOSTS DIV TO $1.01/SHR FROM 93C, EST. $1.00; 08/03/2018 – ManpowerGroup Solutions TAPFIN Expands Digital Platform IntelliReach™ to Help Even More Clients Optimize Talent Management

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.60, from 2.6 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 3 investors sold Oconee Federal Financial Corp. shares while 6 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 153,758 shares or 0.01% more from 153,742 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio reported 0% in Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED). State Bank Of America De owns 1,903 shares. New York-based Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0% in Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED). Tower Rech Capital Llc (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) for 1,270 shares. Northern reported 10,402 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Minerva Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 22,902 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com stated it has 442 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 70,099 shares. Vanguard Group invested in 18,227 shares. State Street Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 8,180 shares. 109 are held by Ameritas Prtn. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 437 shares. Wells Fargo And Com Mn has invested 0% in Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED). Legal & General Group Pcl holds 0% of its portfolio in Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) for 337 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 2,837 shares.

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding firm for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking services and products in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. The company has market cap of $127.29 million. The companyÂ’s deposit products include demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It has a 35.09 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; nonresidential real estate loans; construction and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; agricultural loans; and consumer loans.

More notable recent Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Oconee Federal Financial Corp. Announces Year End Financial Results – Business Wire” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (TTPH) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Expands Its Management team with the Addition of Ed Sitar as Its Chief Financial Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “BGC Partners (BGCP) Q1 Earnings Meet Estimates, Stock Down – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold ManpowerGroup Inc. shares while 122 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 52.29 million shares or 5.52% less from 55.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens Mgmt Lp holds 0.09% of its portfolio in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) for 25,096 shares. New York-based Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Tower Research Cap Limited Com (Trc) reported 4,668 shares. Tennessee-based Ftb Advisors has invested 0.3% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings accumulated 274,473 shares. Huntington Comml Bank owns 0% invested in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) for 400 shares. 117,829 were reported by Prudential Public Ltd Company. Metropolitan Life Ins Communication Ny has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Landscape Cap Ltd Liability reported 10,314 shares. Ls Limited Liability Co owns 0.02% invested in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) for 4,566 shares. Westpac Bk holds 0% of its portfolio in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) for 21,611 shares. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Ltd reported 0.71% of its portfolio in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Vanguard Group Inc has 0.02% invested in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag invested in 0.05% or 940,142 shares. 11,131 are owned by Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust.

Among 5 analysts covering ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. ManpowerGroup has $110 highest and $8300 lowest target. $99.60’s average target is 19.87% above currents $83.09 stock price. ManpowerGroup had 9 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, July 22 by RBC Capital Markets. Credit Suisse downgraded ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) on Thursday, July 11 to “Underperform” rating. Nomura maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. As per Monday, July 22, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. On Monday, July 22 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”.