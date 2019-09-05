ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) and TrueBlue Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Comparing side by side

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) and TrueBlue Inc. (NYSE:TBI) are two firms in the Staffing & Outsourcing Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ManpowerGroup Inc. 88 0.23 N/A 7.94 11.50 TrueBlue Inc. 22 0.31 N/A 1.62 12.17

Table 1 demonstrates ManpowerGroup Inc. and TrueBlue Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. TrueBlue Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than ManpowerGroup Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. ManpowerGroup Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has ManpowerGroup Inc. and TrueBlue Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ManpowerGroup Inc. 0.00% 20.8% 6.4% TrueBlue Inc. 0.00% 11.2% 5.8%

Risk & Volatility

ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1.54 beta, while its volatility is 54.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, TrueBlue Inc. has a 1.62 beta which is 62.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ManpowerGroup Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4. Competitively, TrueBlue Inc. has 1.8 and 1.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. TrueBlue Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ManpowerGroup Inc.

Analyst Ratings

ManpowerGroup Inc. and TrueBlue Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ManpowerGroup Inc. 1 2 2 2.40 TrueBlue Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$99.6 is ManpowerGroup Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 22.78%. Competitively the consensus price target of TrueBlue Inc. is $27, which is potential 39.53% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, TrueBlue Inc. is looking more favorable than ManpowerGroup Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ManpowerGroup Inc. and TrueBlue Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 95.7% and 96.8%. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of ManpowerGroup Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of TrueBlue Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ManpowerGroup Inc. 0.04% -5.92% -4.06% 20.17% -1.57% 40.97% TrueBlue Inc. -13.21% -9.64% -19.54% -18.07% -27.58% -11.15%

For the past year ManpowerGroup Inc. has 40.97% stronger performance while TrueBlue Inc. has -11.15% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors ManpowerGroup Inc. beats TrueBlue Inc.

ManpowerGroup Inc. provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The companyÂ’s recruitment service portfolio includes permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions. It also offers various assessment services; career management; training and development services; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives. In addition, the company provides workforce consulting services; professional resourcing and project-based solutions in information technology, engineering, and finance fields; contingent staffing and permanent recruitment services; solutions in the areas of organizational efficiency, individual development, and career management; and talent based outsourcing services, TAPFIN managed services, and recruitment process outsourcing services, as well as Proservia services in the areas of digital services market and IT infrastructure sector. It operates through a network of approximately 2,800 offices in 80 countries and territories. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

TrueBlue, Inc. provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality, and other industries under Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brand names. The PeopleManagement segment provides contingent labor and outsourced industrial workforce solutions. It offers outsourced recruitment and on-premise management services, temporary skilled mechanics and technicians for the aviation and transportation industries, and temporary and dedicated drivers for the transportation and distribution industries under Staff Management, SIMOS Insourcing Solutions, PlaneTechs, and Centerline Drivers brand names. The PeopleScout segment provides permanent employee recruitment process outsourcing services; and offers managed service provider, which manages the customers' contingent labor programs comprising selection, performance management, compliance monitoring, and risk management. The company serves small and medium-sized businesses, as well as customers in the construction, energy, manufacturing, warehousing, distribution, waste, wholesale, retail, transportation, aviation, hospitality, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Labor Ready, Inc. and changed its name to TrueBlue, Inc. in December 2007. TrueBlue, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.