ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) and ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) Comparing side by side

Both ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) and ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) are Staffing & Outsourcing Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ManpowerGroup Inc. 85 0.25 N/A 8.01 11.50 ShiftPixy Inc. 1 0.44 N/A -0.45 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ManpowerGroup Inc. and ShiftPixy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of ManpowerGroup Inc. and ShiftPixy Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ManpowerGroup Inc. 0.00% 22.4% 7% ShiftPixy Inc. 0.00% 212.8% -97.8%

Liquidity

ManpowerGroup Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, ShiftPixy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and has 0.5 Quick Ratio. ManpowerGroup Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ShiftPixy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for ManpowerGroup Inc. and ShiftPixy Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ManpowerGroup Inc. 1 1 1 2.33 ShiftPixy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ManpowerGroup Inc.’s consensus target price is $96.5, while its potential upside is 5.95%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97.6% of ManpowerGroup Inc. shares and 3.8% of ShiftPixy Inc. shares. About 0.2% of ManpowerGroup Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.4% of ShiftPixy Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ManpowerGroup Inc. -0.47% 7.07% 9.93% 15.59% -3.35% 42.01% ShiftPixy Inc. -3.73% -27.12% -52.16% -79.37% -71.01% -55.94%

For the past year ManpowerGroup Inc. has 42.01% stronger performance while ShiftPixy Inc. has -55.94% weaker performance.

Summary

ManpowerGroup Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors ShiftPixy Inc.

ManpowerGroup Inc. provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The companyÂ’s recruitment service portfolio includes permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions. It also offers various assessment services; career management; training and development services; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives. In addition, the company provides workforce consulting services; professional resourcing and project-based solutions in information technology, engineering, and finance fields; contingent staffing and permanent recruitment services; solutions in the areas of organizational efficiency, individual development, and career management; and talent based outsourcing services, TAPFIN managed services, and recruitment process outsourcing services, as well as Proservia services in the areas of digital services market and IT infrastructure sector. It operates through a network of approximately 2,800 offices in 80 countries and territories. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

ShiftPixy, Inc. develops a scheduling and recruiting application platform for shift workers. Its application syncs work opportunities from job providers with the open time slots of available shift workers. The companyÂ’s application also manages relationships with job providers to take open shift opportunities; and allows shift workers to enroll, profile, and prequalify based on their work and training experience for open shift opportunities. ShiftPixy, Inc. is based in Irvine, California.