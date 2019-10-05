ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) is a company in the Staffing & Outsourcing Services industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ManpowerGroup Inc. has 95.7% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 61.82% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand ManpowerGroup Inc. has 0.1% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 10.53% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has ManpowerGroup Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ManpowerGroup Inc. 70,994,739.36% 20.80% 6.40% Industry Average 5.14% 71.13% 8.80%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares ManpowerGroup Inc. and its peers’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio ManpowerGroup Inc. 59.38M 84 11.50 Industry Average 105.17M 2.04B 22.45

ManpowerGroup Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for ManpowerGroup Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ManpowerGroup Inc. 1 3 1 2.20 Industry Average 1.00 1.67 1.25 2.23

$95.6 is the consensus target price of ManpowerGroup Inc., with a potential upside of 14.85%. The potential upside of the rivals is 85.64%. Given ManpowerGroup Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe ManpowerGroup Inc. is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ManpowerGroup Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ManpowerGroup Inc. 0.04% -5.92% -4.06% 20.17% -1.57% 40.97% Industry Average 5.83% 8.66% 18.26% 28.34% 44.47% 35.21%

For the past year ManpowerGroup Inc. was more bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ManpowerGroup Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4. Competitively, ManpowerGroup Inc.’s rivals have 1.79 and 1.79 for Current and Quick Ratio. ManpowerGroup Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ManpowerGroup Inc.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.54 shows that ManpowerGroup Inc. is 54.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, ManpowerGroup Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.32 which is 31.55% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

ManpowerGroup Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

ManpowerGroup Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

ManpowerGroup Inc. provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The companyÂ’s recruitment service portfolio includes permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions. It also offers various assessment services; career management; training and development services; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives. In addition, the company provides workforce consulting services; professional resourcing and project-based solutions in information technology, engineering, and finance fields; contingent staffing and permanent recruitment services; solutions in the areas of organizational efficiency, individual development, and career management; and talent based outsourcing services, TAPFIN managed services, and recruitment process outsourcing services, as well as Proservia services in the areas of digital services market and IT infrastructure sector. It operates through a network of approximately 2,800 offices in 80 countries and territories. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.