ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) is a company in the Staffing & Outsourcing Services industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.7% of ManpowerGroup Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.82% of all Staffing & Outsourcing Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand ManpowerGroup Inc. has 0.1% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 10.53% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has ManpowerGroup Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ManpowerGroup Inc. 0.00% 20.80% 6.40% Industry Average 5.14% 71.13% 8.80%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing ManpowerGroup Inc. and its competitors’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio ManpowerGroup Inc. N/A 89 11.50 Industry Average 105.17M 2.04B 22.45

ManpowerGroup Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for ManpowerGroup Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ManpowerGroup Inc. 1 2 2 2.40 Industry Average 1.00 1.20 1.10 2.70

$99.6 is the average price target of ManpowerGroup Inc., with a potential upside of 23.53%. The potential upside of the peers is 68.08%. The analysts’ view based on the results given earlier is that ManpowerGroup Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ManpowerGroup Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ManpowerGroup Inc. 0.04% -5.92% -4.06% 20.17% -1.57% 40.97% Industry Average 5.83% 8.66% 18.26% 28.34% 44.47% 35.21%

For the past year ManpowerGroup Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ManpowerGroup Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4. Competitively, ManpowerGroup Inc.’s competitors have 1.79 and 1.79 for Current and Quick Ratio. ManpowerGroup Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ManpowerGroup Inc.

Risk and Volatility

ManpowerGroup Inc. has a beta of 1.54 and its 54.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, ManpowerGroup Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.32 which is 31.55% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

ManpowerGroup Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors ManpowerGroup Inc.’s competitors beat ManpowerGroup Inc.

ManpowerGroup Inc. provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The companyÂ’s recruitment service portfolio includes permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions. It also offers various assessment services; career management; training and development services; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives. In addition, the company provides workforce consulting services; professional resourcing and project-based solutions in information technology, engineering, and finance fields; contingent staffing and permanent recruitment services; solutions in the areas of organizational efficiency, individual development, and career management; and talent based outsourcing services, TAPFIN managed services, and recruitment process outsourcing services, as well as Proservia services in the areas of digital services market and IT infrastructure sector. It operates through a network of approximately 2,800 offices in 80 countries and territories. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.