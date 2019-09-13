ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) Analysts See $1.94 EPS; Navistar International (NAV) Shorts Decreased By 13.84%

Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) had a decrease of 13.84% in short interest. NAV’s SI was 1.80M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 13.84% from 2.08M shares previously. With 433,000 avg volume, 4 days are for Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV)’s short sellers to cover NAV’s short positions. The SI to Navistar International Corporation’s float is 2.2%. The stock decreased 4.29% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $29. About 742,448 shares traded or 52.77% up from the average. Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) has declined 25.99% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical NAV News: 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 08/03/2018 – NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP NAV.N SEES FY REVENUE $9.25 BLN TO $9.75 BLN; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s: Navistar’s Competitive Position Is Further Enhanced by Partnership With Volkswagen Truck and Bus; 08/03/2018 – NAVISTAR 1Q ADJ EBITDA $104M, EST. $83.7M; 08/03/2018 – NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $200 MLN; 23/04/2018 – Mark Hernandez Named Navistar Senior Vice President Of Global Manufacturing; 23/04/2018 – Mark Hernandez Named Navistar Senior Vice Pres of Global Manufacturing; 16/05/2018 – VW trucks CFO quits for personal reasons, no successor yet; 07/03/2018 – International Truck Unveils The lnternational® MV™ Series; 22/03/2018 – Six Companies Join the Auto-ISAC: Allison Transmission, Autoliv, Calsonic Kansei, Hitachi, Intel and Navistar

Analysts expect ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to report $1.94 EPS on October, 18.They anticipate $0.53 EPS change or 21.46% from last quarter's $2.47 EPS. MAN's profit would be $115.02M giving it 10.99 P/E if the $1.94 EPS is correct. After having $2.05 EPS previously, ManpowerGroup Inc.'s analysts see -5.37% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $85.31. About 403,953 shares traded. ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has declined 1.57% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.57% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. ManpowerGroup has $11000 highest and $8300 lowest target. $97’s average target is 13.70% above currents $85.31 stock price. ManpowerGroup had 7 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 22 by Bank of America. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 22 by JP Morgan. The company was downgraded on Thursday, July 11 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, July 22 by RBC Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.46, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold ManpowerGroup Inc. shares while 105 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 53.15 million shares or 1.64% more from 52.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern Corp reported 776,933 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.07% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 61,190 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Management Inc invested in 177,557 shares. Ameriprise Financial accumulated 0.02% or 498,605 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs has invested 0.12% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Huntington Bancorporation accumulated 0% or 400 shares. Profit Mgmt Ltd reported 10,206 shares. Advisory Networks reported 0% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Fjarde Ap holds 0.01% or 8,892 shares. Skyline Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 90,600 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd owns 3,110 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md has invested 0% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Bb&T invested 0.02% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Sigma Planning Corp owns 0.02% invested in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) for 3,435 shares.

ManpowerGroup Inc. provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company has market cap of $5.06 billion. The companyÂ’s recruitment service portfolio includes permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions. It has a 10.67 P/E ratio. It also offers various assessment services; career management; training and development services; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

Among 5 analysts covering Navistar Int`l (NYSE:NAV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Navistar Int`l has $53 highest and $2600 lowest target. $33.60’s average target is 15.86% above currents $29 stock price. Navistar Int`l had 7 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, September 5 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. The stock of Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, September 5 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Friday, September 6. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $53 target in Thursday, March 14 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 11 by UBS.

Navistar International Corporation manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.03 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services. It has a 9.41 P/E ratio. It makes and distributes Class 4 through 8 trucks and buses in the common carrier, private carrier, government, leasing, construction, energy/petroleum, military vehicle, and student and commercial transportation markets under the International and IC brands; and designs, engineers, and produces sheet metal components, including truck cabs and engines.

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in Q2 2019. Its up Infinity, from 0.5 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 0 investors sold Navistar International Corporation shares while 0 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 1.17 million shares or 147.40% more from 473,166 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Westpac Banking Corp has 0% invested in Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV). Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.09% or 170,004 shares. Stanley Cap Limited Liability stated it has 229,959 shares.

More notable recent Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: "Blowout Earnings Spark Heavy Navistar Call Trading – Schaeffers Research" on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Why PG&E, Southwestern Energy, and Navistar International Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance" published on September 09, 2019, Fool.com published: "Why Navistar International, Michaels Companies, and Box Jumped Today – The Motley Fool" on September 04, 2019.