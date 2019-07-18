Manpower Wisconsin (MAN) Shareholder Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Has Boosted Position; Saba Capital Management LP Decreased Its Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) Position by $14.59 Million

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Manpower Inc Wisconsin (MAN) by 1443.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc bought 4,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,724 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $391,000, up from 306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Manpower Inc Wisconsin for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $90.36. About 67,641 shares traded. ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has declined 3.35% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.78% the S&P500. Some Historical MAN News: 28/05/2018 – EGYPT STATE COMPANY TO SELL UP TO 4 PCT OF ITS STAKE IN EASTERN TOBACCO ON CAIRO EXCHANGE -MINISTRY OF MANPOWER; 12/03/2018 – Hungary Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 20/03/2018 – ManpowerGroup Hong Kong Recognized as Industry Leader for Doing Well by Doing Good; 12/03/2018 – Poland Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 16/04/2018 – ManpowerGroup Launches Its Second Ready for Work 2018 Award in European Multi-Country Partnership with Junior Achievement; 16/05/2018 – Everest Group Names ManpowerGroup Solutions as Global Leader in Recruitment Process Outsourcing for 8th Consecutive Year; 13/03/2018 – Prospects Look Bright for Jobseekers Globally: the Most Optimistic Hiring Plans Reported in Croatia, Taiwan, Japan, Hungary and; 01/05/2018 – ManpowerGroup Group Meeting Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 8; 22/03/2018 – ManpowerGroup Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Germany Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook (Table)

Saba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) by 88.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saba Capital Management Lp sold 1.82 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.19% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 226,790 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84 million, down from 2.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Deutsche Bank Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.9. About 1.08M shares traded. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has declined 43.81% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.24% the S&P500. Some Historical DB News: 15/03/2018 – Ex-Deutsche Bank Trader Bittar Pleads Guilty to Euribor Rigging; 25/04/2018 – 51ZH: Deutsche Bank AG: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 24/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank Is Said to Weigh U.S. Retreat in Trading Rethink; 03/04/2018 – Two large investors criticize Deutsche Bank chairman over CEO search; 15/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored Level lll American Depositary Receipt Program of HUYA Inc; 08/04/2018 – BREAKING: Deutsche Bank CEO Cryan to leave firm in April, board names retail banking co-chief Sewing to be new chief executive – Dow Jones; 13/03/2018 – ENERGEN CORP EGN.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $74 FROM $67; 12/04/2018 – S&P PLACED DEUTSCHE BANK AG (LONDON BRANCH) ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 30/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO’S SHREWSBERRY SPEAKS AT DEUTSCHE BANK CONFERENCE; 12/04/2018 – REG-Deutsche Bank AG Important Notice to Securityholders

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $288,614 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold MAN shares while 122 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 52.29 million shares or 5.52% less from 55.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 27,031 are owned by Royal London Asset Limited. Dupont Cap Management Corporation has 5,333 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.02% or 51,100 shares. Prelude Capital Ltd holds 2,084 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Prudential Public Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) for 117,829 shares. Skyline Asset LP holds 1.38% or 98,400 shares. Bluecrest Management Ltd reported 3,340 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 277,727 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs owns 5 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Nordea Management has 0.01% invested in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) for 46,958 shares. Comm National Bank & Trust accumulated 3,435 shares or 0% of the stock. Andra Ap has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Gulf Intll State Bank (Uk) Ltd invested in 15,576 shares. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Mngmt Llc has 0.33% invested in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) for 602,363 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Management Lc holds 1.04 million shares or 0.34% of its portfolio.

Saba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.93B and $2.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Float Rate Ome Str (FRA) by 58,644 shares to 138,003 shares, valued at $1.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco High Income Tr Ii (VLT) by 89,692 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.18 million shares, and has risen its stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (NYSE:PPR).