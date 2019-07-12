Manpower (MAN) Position Raised by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc; As Viasat (VSAT) Stock Rose, Mig Capital Has Trimmed Its Position

Mig Capital Llc decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (VSAT) by 89.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc sold 465,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.25% with the market. The hedge fund held 54,176 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.20 million, down from 519,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Viasat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $83.38. About 335,848 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 42.42% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.99% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 05/04/2018 – Eutelsat Replaces ViaSat Investment With New Thales Satellite; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – CONFIRMED IT WILL NOT BE MOVING FORWARD WITH EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS ON A DEAL FOR USE OF VIASAT-3 SATELLITE; 06/04/2018 – Viasat Affirms Commitments to Bring its Powerful ViaSat-3 Satellite to Europe; 04/04/2018 – ViaSat Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Apr. 11; 05/04/2018 – $VSAT -5% as Eutelsat ditches ViaSat-3. They sold ViaSat a dismal European retail business for $150m, promised a future broadband partnership, then walked away; 27/03/2018 – VIASAT INC VSAT.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $46; 24/05/2018 – ViaSat 4Q Loss/Shr 34c; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT INC – QTRLY REVENUE $439.7 MLN VS $416.4 MLN; 21/03/2018 – ViaSat at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 12/03/2018 – CPI Antenna Systems Division to Buy Viasat’s Large-Diameter GEO Satcom Antenna Product Line

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc increased its stake in Manpower Inc (MAN) by 21.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc bought 20,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 116,823 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.66 million, up from 96,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Manpower Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.19% or $5.76 during the last trading session, reaching $87.24. About 1.09M shares traded or 84.60% up from the average. ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has declined 3.35% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.78% the S&P500. Some Historical MAN News: 22/03/2018 – REG-Restamax Plc: SMILE HENKILÖSTÖPALVELUT HAS BOUGHT A MAJORITY STAKE OF CONSTRUCTION-SECTOR HIRED LABOUR COMPANY ADICIO OY SPECIALISING IN FOREIGN MANPOWER; 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP INC – EARNINGS PER SHARE IN QUARTER WERE POSITIVELY IMPACTED 14 CENTS BY CHANGES IN FOREIGN CURRENCIES COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR; 13/03/2018 – Prospects Look Bright for Jobseekers Globally: the Most Optimistic Hiring Plans Reported in Croatia, Taiwan, Japan, Hungary and; 12/03/2018 – Hungary Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 04/05/2018 – ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend 8.6 Percent; 16/04/2018 – ManpowerGroup Launches Its Second Ready for Work 2018 Award in European Multi-Country Partnership with Junior Achievement; 23/05/2018 – ManpowerGroup Showcases Innovation, HR Tech and Predictive Performance Tools at World-Leading Viva Technology Conference; 20/03/2018 – HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS – “INCREASING LOCAL MANPOWER COSTS AND OPERATING EXPENSES ARE LEADING TO RISING COSTS FOR BUSINESSES GENERALLY”; 13/03/2018 – U.S. Labor Market Tightens as Employers Report Sustained Demand for Skilled Workers; 12/03/2018 – Taiwan Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook at +27%

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $288,614 activity.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc, which manages about $15.74B and $17.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc (NYSE:KOP) by 14,650 shares to 16,550 shares, valued at $430,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sl Green Rlty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 3,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,250 shares, and cut its stake in C H Robinson Worldwi (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold MAN shares while 122 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 52.29 million shares or 5.52% less from 55.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Euclidean Technologies Management Limited Liability has 2.05% invested in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 52,813 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holding owns 274,473 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 121,496 shares stake. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership owns 4,765 shares. Advisory Service Networks Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 39 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.18% or 37,349 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 13,100 shares. Regions Fin has 0% invested in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). The Iowa-based Cambridge Inv Research Advsrs has invested 0.04% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Atria Invests Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 4,536 shares. M&T Fincl Bank Corp stated it has 4,130 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Paloma Partners Mgmt Company invested in 8,422 shares. 16,230 were reported by Systematic L P. Ing Groep Nv holds 9,253 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Mig Capital Llc, which manages about $655.21M and $737.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 11,800 shares to 488,300 shares, valued at $49.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 49,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 725,331 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $9.99 million activity. $1.84M worth of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) was sold by Dirks Bruce Leroy. BALDRIDGE RICHARD A had sold 84,401 shares worth $6.14M. Shares for $143,000 were sold by LAY B ALLEN on Friday, February 8.

