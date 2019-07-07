Manor Road Capital Partners Upped Liberty Global Plc (Call) (LBTYA) Holding by $110.43 Million; Gilead Sciences (Gild) (GILD) Position Held by Augustine Asset Management Inc

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (Call) (LBTYA) by 4601.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc bought 4.60M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.70M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.16M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $27.65. About 991,460 shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 16.31% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.74% the S&P500.

Augustine Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (Gild) (GILD) by 11.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc bought 5,969 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 58,148 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78 million, up from 52,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc (Gild) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $68.53. About 3.51M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 16/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 2nd Wk, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 29/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC GILD.O : BARCLAYS REINSTATE RATING TO MARKET WEIGHT; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Names John McHutchison Chief Scientific Officer; 16/04/2018 – Gilead’s Complera Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Triumeq Advances: HIV; 23/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Triumeq Declines: HIV; 13/04/2018 – GILD BEGINS LARGER PHASE 2B STUDY COMBO TREATMENT W/SELONSERTIB; 30/04/2018 – Gilead and Verily Announce Scientific Collaboration to Identify and Understand Immunological and Molecular Drivers of; 27/04/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES – CHMP’S RECOMMENDATION WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION, DECISION EXPECTED MID-2018; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Will Market Dolutegravir/rilpivirine in All Countries in the European Union and European Economic Area; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.66, REV. MISSES EST

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82M and $150.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4,952 shares to 32,499 shares, valued at $2.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Total System Services (Tss) (NYSE:TSS) by 5,316 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,963 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (Intc) (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Finance Advisers Ltd stated it has 385,910 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. South Dakota Invest Council has 755,629 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.32% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). First Fincl Corporation In has invested 0.01% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Moreover, Leuthold Grp Lc has 0.63% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 72,267 shares. Cubic Asset Management Ltd Liability Com reported 32,787 shares stake. Sterling Cap Mngmt Ltd accumulated 1.06 million shares. Johnson Inv Counsel has invested 0.04% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Invsts holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 8.05M shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc reported 213,890 shares. 154,884 were reported by Piedmont Invest Advsr. Juncture Wealth Strategies Lc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 3,148 shares. Rodgers Brothers holds 0.38% or 20,400 shares in its portfolio. The Kansas-based Intrust Retail Bank Na has invested 0.26% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 132,597 shares.

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $404.00 million and $573.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 150,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $5.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 170,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,000 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

