Manor Road Capital Partners Trimmed Tempur Sealy Intl (Call) (TPX) Stake by $113.15 Million; Shares Rose; Landstar System (LSTR) Holder First Quadrant LP Lowered Its Holding

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) (TPX) by 81.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc sold 1.55 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 350,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.68M, down from 1.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $75.97. About 172,029 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500.

First Quadrant LP decreased its stake in Landstar System Inc (LSTR) by 29.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP sold 9,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.10% . The institutional investor held 22,181 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.40 million, down from 31,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Landstar System Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $113.31. About 76,589 shares traded. Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has risen 2.18% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.18% the S&P500.

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 10.78% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $61.94M for 16.81 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.04% EPS growth.

More notable recent Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Accuray (ARAY) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Tempur Sealy Stock Was Up 84% in the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” published on July 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tempur Sealy International (TPX) Presents At The Raymond James 38th Annual Institutional Investors Conference 2017 – Seeking Alpha” published on March 06, 2017 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Small Caps May Lead a Market Rally – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.76, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 34 investors sold TPX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 52.52 million shares or 6.00% less from 55.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge Investment Rech Advisors Incorporated holds 0% or 3,605 shares. Swiss Bancorp owns 86,400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ellington Mgmt Group Llc owns 0.09% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 6,900 shares. Federated Investors Pa reported 36,696 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Shellback Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 2.82% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.02% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Raymond James Assoc owns 93,279 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Meeder Asset holds 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) or 16 shares. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 99,250 shares. 34,590 are held by Driehaus Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Usa Portformulas Corp has invested 0.09% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Moreover, Timucuan Asset Inc Fl has 6.05% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 33,367 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Parametric Assoc Lc invested in 113,472 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs invested in 0% or 20 shares.

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $404.00 million and $751.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welbilt Inc by 125,000 shares to 2.03M shares, valued at $33.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Gci Liberty Inc.

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82 billion and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southwestern Energy Co (NYSE:SWN) by 415,001 shares to 747,006 shares, valued at $2.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allison Transmission Holding (NYSE:ALSN) by 44,349 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,655 shares, and has risen its stake in Reinsurance Group Of America (NYSE:RGA).

More notable recent Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Landstar System’s (NASDAQ:LSTR) Share Price Deserve to Gain 68%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Landstar (LSTR) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Miss Mark – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Dow transports falls to buck the broader stock market’s rally – MarketWatch” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Landstar Expands Mexico Operations With Opening of Landstar Metro – GlobeNewswire” published on September 22, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ArcBest: Post-Turnaround Business At Pre-Turnaround Price – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 34 investors sold LSTR shares while 106 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 39.97 million shares or 1.87% more from 39.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has 0.17% invested in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 93,349 shares. Prospector Limited Liability stated it has 0.5% of its portfolio in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). London Company Of Virginia reported 416,487 shares. Parthenon Lc reported 1.84% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Synovus Finance owns 595 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, Germany-based fund reported 17,400 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0.01% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). 1832 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 28,800 shares. Natixis accumulated 38,515 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs holds 18,939 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.14% or 33,800 shares. Smithfield Tru holds 0.02% or 1,544 shares. Eagle Asset holds 0.4% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) or 725,495 shares. Colony Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.08% or 23,602 shares.