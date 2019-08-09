Manor Road Capital Partners Trimmed Its Position in Moodys (MCO) as Market Valuation Rose; Source Cap (SOR) Position Has Boosted by Shaker Financial Services Llc

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 26.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 110,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.92 million, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.26B market cap company. The stock increased 3.07% or $6.4 during the last trading session, reaching $214.65. About 532,007 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A3 IFSR TO CPIC ALLIANZ, OUTLOOK STABLE; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 To Claremont Usd, Ca’s Go Bonds; 30/05/2018 – VIASAT’S B1 CFR AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 14/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES GLOBALWORTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS LIMITED’S; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades 3 Ausfb-sponsored Abs In India; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Northeast Health System’s (MA) Baa1; Outlook Stable; 06/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS U.S.-CHINA TARIFF PROPOSALS ANNOUNCED IN EARLY APRIL ARE MUCH LARGER AND MORE SEVERE IN THEIR POTENTIAL IMPACT THAN PREVIOUS MEASURES; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 To Valencia Co Branch Ccd, Nm’s Golt Bonds, Ser. 2018; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Absolute Master 1803 Backed By Auto Loan Receivables; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To City Of Hamilton (OH) Electric System Refunding Revenue Bonds, Series 2018; Outlook Stable

Shaker Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Source Cap Inc (SOR) by 280.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc bought 85,678 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 116,209 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18 million, up from 30,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Source Cap Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $306.95M market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $36.07. About 4,008 shares traded. Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) has 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Shaker Financial Services Llc, which manages about $132.85 million and $197.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rivernorth Doubleline Strate by 26,491 shares to 19,235 shares, valued at $315,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Guggenheim Enhncd Eqty Incm (GPM) by 43,236 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 203,271 shares, and cut its stake in Kkr Income Opportunities Fd (KIO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.74, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold SOR shares while 8 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.20 million shares or 45.01% more from 3.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,500 were accumulated by Walleye Trading Limited Com. Bancorp Of America De accumulated 40,033 shares. Pecaut & invested 1.76% of its portfolio in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR). Shaker Financial Limited Liability Corp holds 116,209 shares. Bulldog Ltd Co invested in 169,644 shares or 2.71% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR). Moreover, M&R Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR). Pnc Finance Svcs Group Inc Inc holds 10,049 shares. Wisconsin-based Johnson Group Inc Inc has invested 0% in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 15,139 shares or 0% of the stock. Cornerstone Inc reported 1.02% stake. Reilly Fincl Limited Liability Company owns 29 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cohen And Steers Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) for 73,698 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR). First Manhattan holds 0% or 250 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Nordea Mngmt Ab stated it has 0.05% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). First Republic Invest Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Moreover, Farmers Merchants has 0% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 76 shares. Franklin Incorporated accumulated 0.05% or 558,253 shares. Barclays Pcl reported 0.03% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Bank & Trust Of The West, California-based fund reported 2,413 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.02% or 347,697 shares. Sterling Capital Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 4,445 shares. Agf Investments reported 971,366 shares or 1.98% of all its holdings. Advisor Partners Lc, a California-based fund reported 4,537 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt North America Inc owns 16,840 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Boston Prtnrs invested in 639,283 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 54,546 shares.

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $404.00 million and $573.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp by 150,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $45.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

