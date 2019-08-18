Manor Road Capital Partners Stake in Tempur Sealy Intl (Call) (TPX) Lifted by $94.05 Million; St Germain D J Co Has Lowered Its Stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) as Market Value Rose

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) (TPX) by 660% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc bought 1.65 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 1.90 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.57M, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $74.67. About 1.37M shares traded or 72.22% up from the average. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500.

St Germain D J Co Inc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson Corp (BDX) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc sold 2,816 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 35,985 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.99 million, down from 38,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $248.33. About 784,498 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

St Germain D J Co Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $918.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emerging Markets (VWO) by 10,517 shares to 801,410 shares, valued at $34.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 28,917 shares in the quarter, for a total of 267,753 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Diversified Equity.

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $404.00M and $573.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4,000 shares to 38,000 shares, valued at $67.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 90,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 240,000 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).