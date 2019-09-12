Manor Road Capital Partners Stake in Tempur Sealy Intl (Call) (TPX) Has Trimmed by $113.15 Million as Stock Value Rose; Cardinal Health (CAH) Shareholder Kwmg Increased Stake by $309,260 as Shares Declined

Kwmg Llc increased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 7.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kwmg Llc bought 6,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 94,920 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.47 million, up from 88,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kwmg Llc who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $48.66. About 1.15 million shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 20/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Survey Finds 40 Percent of Health Care Providers Have Canceled Surgical Cases Due to Lack of Supplies; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – THIRD-QUARTER REVENUE FOR PHARMACEUTICAL SEGMENT INCREASED 5 PERCENT TO $29.7 BLN; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL TAX RATE WAS SEVEN PERCENTAGE PTS. ABOVE EXPECTATIONS; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health: Cordis Initiatives Will Take Some Time; 07/03/2018 – FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB CRITICIZES U.S. PHARMACEUTICAL PRICING STRUCTURE, CALLS IT “KABUKI” THEATER; 03/05/2018 – COST, INVENTORY CHALLENGES STILL PRESENT IN CARDINAL MED. UNIT; 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CEO: CO. WILL PROVIDE 2019 GUIDANCE IN AUGUST

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) (TPX) by 81.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc sold 1.55 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 350,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.68M, down from 1.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $78.07. About 288,561 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 10/04/2018 – Furniture Manufacturers: Global Industry Report 2018 with lndividual Analysis on the Top 500 Companies Including Tempur Sealy International, Hanssem, and Kokuyo Furniture – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Entrustpermal Partners Offshore Buys 2% of Tempur Sealy; 11/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Tempur Sealy; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tempur Sealy International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPX); 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY AGREED TO NOMINATE H PARTNERS PARTNER RUCHIM TO BD; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SAYS REAFFIRMED ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $450M-$500M; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Tempur Sealy; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Reaffirms Fincl Guidance for 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.76, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold TPX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 52.52 million shares or 6.00% less from 55.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsr Inc has invested 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). 756,084 are held by Bank Of America Corporation De. Columbus Circle reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Highland Mgmt Lc has 0.08% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 13,861 shares. Van Berkom & reported 2.33% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Primecap Mgmt Ca has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). London Com Of Virginia, Virginia-based fund reported 348,404 shares. Goldman Sachs Group holds 683,410 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co invested 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Geode Cap Ltd reported 0.01% stake. New York-based Gotham Asset Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 3,310 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Communication New York has invested 0.02% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Moreover, Sterling Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 33,367 shares.

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $404.00 million and $751.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 750 shares to 38,750 shares, valued at $73.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Global Plc (Call) (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 298,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 10.78% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $65.12M for 17.27 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.04% EPS growth.

