Manor Road Capital Partners Stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Has Trimmed by $45.60 Million; Consolidated Investment Group Raised Stake in Equinix (EQIX) by $1.04 Million

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 50.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc sold 1.90 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.85 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.79M, down from 3.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $26.59. About 1.64M shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 16.24% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 22/03/2018 – LivePerson and Liberty Global partner to transform customer engagement and care for the conversational era; 05/04/2018 – Liberty Global again seeks EU okay for Ziggo buy after court veto; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC SEES REBASED OCF GROWTH ABOUT 5% IN FY; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC SEES P&E ADDITIONS OF $5.1 BN FOR FY; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone Close to Deal to Buy Liberty Global European Assets; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some of Liberty Global’s European Assets For Nearly $23 Billion; 30/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTION TO FUND ACQUISITION OF LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY, ROMANIA; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn deal for chunk of Liberty Global; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone challenges Deutsche Telekom with $21.8 bln Liberty deal; 23/03/2018 – CORRECTED-LIBERTY GLOBAL – UPC POLSKA Z.O.O. (NOT CO) WITHDREW APPLICATION FOR REGULATORY CLEARANCE TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA AFTER FAILING TO AGREE ON REVISED COMMERCIAL TERMS

Consolidated Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 54.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 million, up from 4,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $486.58. About 394,061 shares traded or 8.06% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $200.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 6,500 shares to 37,911 shares, valued at $5.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 37,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,160 shares, and cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What’s in Store for Blackstone Mortgage’s (BXMT) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “4 Top REITs Buoying Investors’ Optimism This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Piedmont Announces Promotions and Real Estate Leadership Transition – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CareTrust REIT Acquires Newly-Constructed Skilled Nursing Facility in Nampa, Idaho – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 REITs to Buy Amid Q2 Earnings Season – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0.09% or 972,015 shares. Ems Ltd Partnership invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Guardian Life Insurance Com Of America reported 240 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corp invested in 521 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 21,306 shares or 1.12% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio owns 147,526 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Sei Invests Co accumulated 89,264 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Edgewood Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3.60 million shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited stated it has 878 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Andra Ap holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 7,000 shares. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company has 0% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). First Tru Lp owns 227,337 shares. Bb&T Securities Lc has invested 0.01% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Reliance Tru Co Of Delaware invested 0.11% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Stifel Corp reported 0.05% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT).

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $404.00M and $573.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Global Plc (Call) (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 4.60M shares to 4.70M shares, valued at $117.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Another recent and important Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019.