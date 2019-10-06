Manor Road Capital Partners Raised Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Holding by $12.35 Million as Stock Rose; Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Increased Loews (L) Stake by $756,000; Shares Rose

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 25.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc bought 475,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 2.33 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.68M, up from 1.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $24.12. About 2.39M shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 23/04/2018 – VODAFONE’S LIBERTY GLOBAL ASSETS TALKS SEEN IN FINAL STAGES: FT; 23/03/2018 – CORRECTED-LIBERTY GLOBAL – UPC POLSKA Z.O.O. (NOT CO) WITHDREW APPLICATION FOR REGULATORY CLEARANCE TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA AFTER FAILING TO AGREE ON REVISED COMMERCIAL TERMS; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS LIBERTY’S VIRGIN MEDIA NOT ON THE AGENDA FOR THE TIME BEING; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone confirms 18.4 bln euro purchase of Liberty assets; 22/03/2018 – LivePerson and Liberty Global partner to transform customer engagement and care for the conversational era; 23/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC – AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA S.A. HAS BEEN TERMINATED – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Aflac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Google, and Liberty Global Join PegaWorld 2018 Keynote Lineup; 11/05/2018 – $VOD.GB, LBTYA: As the head of the #Monopolkommission the # Vodafone # Unitymedia Deal; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Vodafone at ‘BBB+’/Stable on Announced Liberty Global Transaction; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some Liberty Global European Assets for Nearly $22 Billion

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas increased its stake in Loews Corp (L) by 13.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas bought 14,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.44% . The institutional investor held 117,800 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.44 million, up from 103,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Loews Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $49.99. About 1.07 million shares traded or 9.69% up from the average. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has risen 7.47% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.47% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 21/05/2018 – Bandera Partners Issues Public Letter to Board of Loews Corporation Regarding Boardwalk Pipeline Partners; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q Rev $3.58B; 11/05/2018 – BOARDWALK PIPELINE HLDR TAM AGAIN CALLS FOR LOEWS COMMITMENT; 14/05/2018 – Loews Adds Kinder Morgan, Exits Citizens Financial: 13F; 09/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED CONTAINER COMPANY SAYS HAS ACQUIRED ASSETS OF POLYCYCLE SOLUTIONS FROM DS SERVICES; 30/05/2018 – Avis Extends Partnership With Universal Parks & Resorts to Include Onsite Presence at Loews Hotels; 09/04/2018 – Loews Corp.’s Consolidated Container to Acquire PolyCycle Solutions Assets From DS Services; 15/03/2018 – James S. Tisch Reports 5.1% Stake In Loews; 10/05/2018 – Loews Says It Was Required to Discuss Chance of a Boardwalk Deal; 08/05/2018 – LOEWS CORP L.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHR

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 22 investors sold L shares while 158 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 184.07 million shares or 1.54% less from 186.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Axa holds 507,156 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% or 15,565 shares. Invesco has invested 0.05% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management owns 6,958 shares. Weiss Asset Lp has invested 0.01% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Credit Suisse Ag holds 483,609 shares. Capital Advisors Limited Llc accumulated 1,201 shares. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 503,710 shares. Brave Asset has invested 0.12% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Cornerstone Advsr invested in 1,003 shares. Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.08% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). 568,230 were accumulated by Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 431,153 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Corp holds 508,345 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.

