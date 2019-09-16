Manor Road Capital Partners Position in Tempur Sealy Intl (Call) (TPX) Has Cut by $113.15 Million; As Medtronic Plc (MDT) Stock Rose, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Upped Holding

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 29.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale bought 283,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 1.24M shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $120.85 million, up from 952,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $146.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $109.18. About 1.39 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: Study Confirms Feasibility of New Extravascular Approach to ICD Therapy; 24/05/2018 – Independent Stent Imaging Study Shows Excellent Healing Profile with Resolute Onyx DES in Complex Patients with Coronary Artery Disease; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: INVESTIGATIONAL ALGORITHM MAY RESTORE AV SYNCHRONY; 11/04/2018 – Pioneer Funds – Global Select Exits Medtronic; 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS NEW PAID FAMILY CARE LEAVE BENEFITS; 20/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC SAYS N ADAPTIVCRT ALGORITHM LINKED TO AF EPISODE CUT; 18/05/2018 – FDA: MEDTRONIC RECALLS 529 MINDFRAME CAPTURE LP DEVICES; 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S REVISES MEDTRONIC’S RATING OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGAT; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Rev $8.14B; 29/03/2018 – Medtronic’s newest spinal cord stimulator, Intellis, was approved in the U.S. last year

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) (TPX) by 81.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc sold 1.55 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 350,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.68 million, down from 1.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $78.43. About 361,835 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 10/04/2018 – Furniture Manufacturers: Global Industry Report 2018 with lndividual Analysis on the Top 500 Companies Including Tempur Sealy International, Hanssem, and Kokuyo Furniture – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $450.0M TO $500M, EST. $465.4M; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Tempur Sealy; 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F; 20/03/2018 S&PGR Affirms Tempur Sealy Intl Rtg, Otlk Remains Negative; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Tempur Sealy; 26/03/2018 – Tempur Sealy Enters Into Agreement With H Partners Group Agreeing to Nominate Arik Ruchim to Board; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Reaffirms Fincl Guidance for 2018; 04/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 11; 17/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Medtronic Strong Quality And Reasonable Valuation – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Medtronic Announces Planned Leadership Succession NYSE:MDT – GlobeNewswire” published on August 28, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Why Did Medtronic’s Stock Grow 20% Over The Last 2 Years? – Forbes” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Medtronic Reports First Quarter Financial Results NYSE:MDT – GlobeNewswire” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Note On Medtronic plc’s (NYSE:MDT) ROE and Debt To Equity – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $19.94 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 28,465 shares to 153,601 shares, valued at $39.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 117,673 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 306,332 shares, and cut its stake in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY).

More notable recent Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tempur Sealy -4% after results disappoint – Seeking Alpha” on February 14, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Tempur Sealy and Fullpower Form Strategic Partnership to Deliver Smarter Sleep Experiences Through AI-Powered Technology – PRNewswire” published on August 19, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Tempur Sealy To Present At Financial Conference – PRNewswire” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tempur Sealy: When The Risk-Reward Pays Off – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $404.00M and $751.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welbilt Inc by 125,000 shares to 2.03M shares, valued at $33.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Global Plc (Call) (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 298,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Gci Liberty Inc.

