Manor Road Capital Partners Position in Liberty Global Plc (Call) (LBTYA) Lifted by $110.43 Million as Valuation Rose; As Grainger W W (GWW) Stock Value Rose, Rampart Investment Management Company Lifted Its Holding by $2.07 Million

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (Call) (LBTYA) by 4601.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc bought 4.60 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 4.70M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.16M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $26.49. About 1.26M shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 2.31% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500.

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (GWW) by 1598.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc bought 6,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 7,338 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21 million, up from 432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $276.39. About 468,274 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 21/04/2018 – DJ WW Grainger Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWW); 30/05/2018 – GRAINGER’S HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INVESTOR RELATIONS TO RETIRE; 23/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; 25/04/2018 – Grainger’s Shareholders Elect 11 Directors And Other Meeting Highlights; 25/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Dividend to $1.36; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Adj EPS $4.18; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q EPS $4.07; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises 2018 View To EPS $14.30-EPS $15.30; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Net $231.5M; 25/04/2018 – Grainger Increases Quarterly Dividend By 6.3 Percent

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $404.00M and $573.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 1.90 million shares to 1.85M shares, valued at $44.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transdign Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,000 shares, and cut its stake in Gci Liberty Inc.

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $668.66M and $878.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IYR) by 3,626 shares to 21,945 shares, valued at $1.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 22,604 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,650 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp New.