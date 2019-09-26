Manor Road Capital Partners Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) Boosted as Market Valuation Declined; Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Holder Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys Has Cut Holding by $725,256 as Valuation Declined

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 34.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys sold 11,512 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 22,110 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.40M, down from 33,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $59.33. About 1.02 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – DURING QTR, REPATRIATED $2 BLN OF EARNINGS THAT WERE AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM – CONF CALL; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT SAYS HIGH COURT LIFTS ATTACHMENT OF CTSH ACCOUNTS; 28/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $16.05 BLN TO $16.3 BLN; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT LAUNCHES $300M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Adj EPS $4.47; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Rev $4B-$4.04B; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT – CO’S BUSINESS OPS, ASSOCIATES AND WORK WITH CLIENTS NOT IMPACTED BY ACTIONS RECENTLY ATTEMPTED BY INDIAN IT DEPARTMENT; 14/05/2018 – IDP Education Partners with Cognizant to Help Students Realise Their International Study and Career Goals; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Cuts 2018 Adjusted EPS View on Higher-Than-Expected Tax Rate

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.90M for 14.13 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys, which manages about $5.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 23,417 shares to 134,712 shares, valued at $5.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 18.72 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 18.76M shares, and has risen its stake in Fox Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc stated it has 0% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Webster Fincl Bank N A accumulated 21,143 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Howland Cap Mgmt Lc reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Chevy Chase Trust Inc reported 475,199 shares stake. Holderness Comm invested in 5,484 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors invested 0.02% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 125,521 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Gw Henssler Assocs Limited owns 190,411 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. Cim Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.85% or 130,607 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Life Company Of America holds 0.01% or 1,658 shares. Moreover, Jefferies Group Ltd Company has 0% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Tru Of Toledo Na Oh reported 42,198 shares. Scharf Invs Ltd Company stated it has 4.29% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Highbridge Capital Ltd Liability Corp owns 5,600 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

