Manor Road Capital Partners Maintains Stake in Tempur Sealy Intl (Call) (TPX); As Ptc Therapeutics (PTCT) Market Valuation Rose, Scopia Capital Management LP Boosted Position

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) (TPX) by 660% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc bought 1.65M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 1.90M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.57M, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.19% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $75.03. About 661,745 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY 1Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 47C; 09/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY HOLDER H PARTNERS RAISES STAKE TO 14.72%; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY AGREED TO NOMINATE H PARTNERS PARTNER RUCHIM TO BD; 17/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy 1Q EPS 42c; 11/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY IN LETTER WITH DIRECTOR NABI, H PARTNERS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tempur Sealy International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPX); 15/05/2018 – Entrustpermal Partners Offshore Buys 2% of Tempur Sealy; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $450M-$500M

Scopia Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) by 29.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp bought 479,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.70% . The hedge fund held 2.11M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.28M, up from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.30% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $43.68. About 192,774 shares traded. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 30.72% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 09/05/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.46; 04/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics and CHDI Foundation Announce a Collaboration on a Small-Molecule Therapeutic for Huntington’s Disease; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – PTC PROJECTS A 5-YEAR (DECEMBER 31, 2022) COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE OF 15% FOR NET PRODUCT REVENUES; 09/05/2018 – MK&A BOUGHT BY FORMER PTC THERAPEUTICS PRESIDENT CLAUDIA; 27/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 30/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 15; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – PTC ANTICIPATES TRANSLARNA NET PRODUCT REVENUE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE BETWEEN $170 AND $185 MLN; 06/03/2018 PTC Therapeutics 4Q Rev $78M; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys 1.4% of PTC Therapeutics; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NET PRODUCT REVENUES TO BE BETWEEN $260 AND $295 MLN

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $404.00 million and $573.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 90,000 shares to 240,000 shares, valued at $56.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gci Liberty Inc by 250,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 550,000 shares, and cut its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Route One Investment Communications Lp reported 4.27 million shares. Par Cap Management owns 314,900 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Scopus Asset Mgmt Lp holds 1.35% or 800,000 shares. Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 89,300 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 311 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 71,227 shares. Susquehanna Intll Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Td Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 47,578 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Incorporated Md has 0.02% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 1.84 million shares. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust reported 4,129 shares. Us Commercial Bank De owns 0% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 262 shares. 7,640 were accumulated by Hsbc Pcl. Mufg Americas Holdings Corporation stated it has 185 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested in 5.57 million shares or 0.35% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.81, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold PTCT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.24 million shares or 22.53% more from 45.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Botty Invsts Ltd has invested 0.02% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Moody National Bank & Trust Tru Division reported 174 shares. Us Bank De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). 274,712 are held by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa accumulated 365,674 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Jefferies Grp Inc Limited Co owns 55,657 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 0% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Amalgamated Bancorp stated it has 7,522 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Panagora Asset Inc has 0.02% invested in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability Co owns 0.04% invested in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) for 48,554 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 2.09M shares stake. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) for 41,522 shares. Moreover, Numerixs Investment Techs has 0.02% invested in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0.02% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT).