Manor Road Capital Partners Lowered Its Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Position by $45.60 Million; American Century Companies Has Decreased Its Five9 (FIVN) Position as Valuation Declined

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 50.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc sold 1.90 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 1.85M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.79 million, down from 3.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $26.74. About 6.39 million shares traded or 76.95% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 23/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL TERMINATED PACT TO BUY MULTIMEDIA POLSKA; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone and Liberty Global deal is ‘a total win for consumers,’ says Liberty CEO; 08/05/2018 – James Fontanella-Khan: Vodafone nears €18bn game-changing Liberty Global deal – exclusive with @NicFildes and @ArashMassoudi; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY AND ROMANIA FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF EUR 18.4 BLN ( “TRANSACTION”); 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS LIBERTY’S VIRGIN MEDIA NOT ON THE AGENDA FOR THE TIME BEING; 22/03/2018 – LivePerson and Liberty Global partner to transform customer engagement and care for the conversational era; 05/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO FRIES ENDS REMARKS AT CONFERENCE; 11/05/2018 – $VOD.GB, LBTYA: As the head of the #Monopolkommission the # Vodafone # Unitymedia Deal; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone Close to Deal to Buy Liberty Global European Assets; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone strikes €18.4bn takeover Liberty Global assets

American Century Companies Inc decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 21.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc sold 50,468 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The institutional investor held 182,277 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.63M, down from 232,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $62.08. About 230,670 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Rev $55.8M-$56.8M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 8c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Raises 2018 Guidance for Rev and Bottom Line; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Spring Release 2018: Practical Al for the Contact Center and Portfolio Wide Enhancements; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 22c-Loss 17c; 04/05/2018 – Five9 Announces Upcoming Conference Participation; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Rev $235.8M-$238.8M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Adj EPS 3c-Adj EPS 4c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Loss/Share 23 Cents to 18 Cents

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $404.00M and $573.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp by 150,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $45.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite Index closes above 8000; up 139.95 points at 8,116.83 – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Experiences Big Inflow – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Seth Klarman’s Small Biotech Holdings – GuruFocus.com” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Baupost’s 13F Shows New Stake in XPO Logistics (XPO), Increase in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), CBS (CBS), Liquidated Celgene (CELG) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Analysts await Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.04 EPS, down 200.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Five9, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -233.33% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Five9: Impressive Quarter Confirms Long-Term Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Five9 -9% on another reported exec departure – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Good News for Five9 (FIVN) – Nasdaq” on March 01, 2019. More interesting news about Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “FIVN Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “2 Under-the-Radar, Fast-Growing Companies for Your Watchlist – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 21, 2019.

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $98.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 28,443 shares to 482,751 shares, valued at $75.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Harmony Gold Mng Ltd (NYSE:HMY) by 1.04M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.33M shares, and has risen its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc.