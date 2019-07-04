Manor Road Capital Partners Lowered Its Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Holding; 1 Analysts Are Bullish Wajax (TSE:WJX) Last Week

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc decreased Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) stake by 50.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc sold 1.90M shares as Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK)’s stock rose 4.12%. The Manor Road Capital Partners Llc holds 1.85M shares with $44.79M value, down from 3.75M last quarter. Liberty Global Plc now has $20.03B valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $26.88. About 1.09M shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 16.24% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 30/05/2018 – European Commission Conditionally Approves Liberty Global’s Ziggo Buy; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone Close to Announcing Deal to Buy Liberty Global’s European Assets for $23 billion; 03/05/2018 – Vodafone closes in on game-changing Liberty Global deal; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone strikes €18.4bn takeover Liberty Global assets; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Vodafone to expand in Europe with $21.8 bn Liberty assets purchase; 09/05/2018 – British-based Vodafone will buy some European assets of U.S. cable company Liberty Global for $21.8 billion; 09/05/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Vodafone Acquires Liberty Global’s Continental Assets; 18/05/2018 – Bill Gates Discloses 5% Stake in Liberty Global — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO VODAFONE OR LIBERTY GLOBAL SHAREHOLDER APPROVALS; 25/04/2018 – LBTYA, FOX: IMG and Leeds United owner’s agency raided in EU sport cartel inquiry

Among 4 analysts covering Wajax Corporation (TSE:WJX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Wajax Corporation had 5 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Raymond James. The stock of Wajax Corporation (TSE:WJX) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 22 by BMO Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets maintained Wajax Corporation (TSE:WJX) rating on Monday, March 25. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $24 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, June 20. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was downgraded by Scotia Capital to “Hold”. See Wajax Corporation (TSE:WJX) latest ratings:

20/06/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $17 Maintain

26/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Hold New Target: $17 Maintain

25/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $24 Maintain

25/03/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $21 Downgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $19 Maintain

The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16. About 66,527 shares traded or 36.61% up from the average. Wajax Corporation (TSE:WJX) has 0.00% since July 4, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.