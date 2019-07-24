Manor Road Capital Partners Lifted Tempur Sealy Intl (Call) (TPX) Holding by $94.05 Million as Share Price Rose; Summit Creek Advisors Position in Lhc Group (LHCG) Has Trimmed by $3.47 Million as Valuation Rose

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) (TPX) by 660% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc bought 1.65M shares as the company’s stock rose 12.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.90 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.57M, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $77.58. About 793,535 shares traded or 3.91% up from the average. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 24.75% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 04/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 11; 15/05/2018 – Entrustpermal Partners Offshore Buys 2% of Tempur Sealy; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tempur Sealy International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPX); 26/03/2018 – Tempur Sealy Enters Into Agreement With H Partners Group Agreeing to Nominate Arik Ruchim to Board; 17/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 09/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY HOLDER H PARTNERS RAISES STAKE TO 14.72%; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy 1Q EPS 42c; 10/04/2018 – Furniture Manufacturers: Global Industry Report 2018 with lndividual Analysis on the Top 500 Companies Including Tempur Sealy International, Hanssem, and Kokuyo Furniture – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY 1Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 47C; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Reaffirms Fincl Guidance for 2018

Summit Creek Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lhc Group (LHCG) by 17.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc sold 31,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 152,442 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.90M, down from 184,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lhc Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $124.07. About 109,592 shares traded. LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has risen 58.85% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.42% the S&P500. Some Historical LHCG News: 20/04/2018 – DJ LHC Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LHCG); 02/05/2018 – LHC Group Sees 2018 Net Service Revenue $1.81 Billion to $1.86 Billion; 23/05/2018 – LHC Group’s First-Quarter CMS Star Ratings Continue to Outperform National Averages; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group: Integration Expected to Continue to Be Implemented Over Next 12 to 18 Mos; 10/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at Conference May 16; 21/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – CORRECTED-LHC GROUP INC – UPDATES 2018 GUIDANCE FOR COMBINED COMPANY (ADDS; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.4% of LHC Group; 11/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group 1Q Rev $291.1M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Augustine Asset Management Inc stated it has 0.91% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Great West Life Assurance Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 27,910 shares. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda stated it has 1.68M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies reported 0.08% stake. Virtu Finance Ltd Company, a New York-based fund reported 3,939 shares. 917,900 are held by Fmr Ltd Com. State Teachers Retirement has 92,800 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Piedmont Inv Advisors has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.01% or 89,300 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 11,861 shares. Moon Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 47,737 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 7,678 shares. 354,309 are held by Kingdon Cap Management Ltd Liability. Renaissance Tech Lc owns 231,600 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc accumulated 0% or 183 shares.

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $404.00 million and $573.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 150,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $5.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 170,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,000 shares, and cut its stake in Transdign Group Inc (NYSE:TDG).

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18M and $561.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) by 39,490 shares to 59,280 shares, valued at $5.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 12,440 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,779 shares, and has risen its stake in Sps Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold LHCG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 27.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 29.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 33,764 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Ubs Asset Americas stated it has 0% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Redmile Limited Liability Com owns 2,166 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Principal Group holds 0.03% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) for 257,770 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.01% or 14,323 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt Inc holds 10,881 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Fiera Capital has invested 0.02% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Victory Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.1% or 380,790 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv owns 0.02% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) for 48,714 shares. Parkside Finance Savings Bank & has 0% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Metropolitan Life Com reported 26,372 shares. Tiverton Asset Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) for 10,739 shares. The Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Limited Co has invested 0.02% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Analysts await LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.00 EPS, up 19.05% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.84 per share. LHCG’s profit will be $31.49M for 31.02 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual EPS reported by LHC Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.04% EPS growth.

