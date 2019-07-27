Manor Road Capital Partners Lifted Position in Liberty Global Plc (Call) (LBTYA) as Share Value Rose; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Value Rose While Troy Asset Management LTD Upped Its Position

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (Call) (LBTYA) by 4601.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc bought 4.60M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.70 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.16 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $27.79. About 914,591 shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 16.31% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.74% the S&P500.

Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 5.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 149,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.05M, up from 141,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $56.53. About 11.51M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Initiated Restructuring in 3Q to Realign Organization and Enable Investmet in Key Areas; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN IN 3Q; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 10/05/2018 – Cisco pulls all online ads from YouTube; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 26/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Gives $50M to Combat California Homelessness; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs TQ Delta, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018

Troy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $2.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 3.74M shares to 213,576 shares, valued at $12.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $404.00 million and $573.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 40,000 shares to 110,000 shares, valued at $19.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gci Liberty Inc by 250,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 550,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).