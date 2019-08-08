Manor Road Capital Partners Increases Stake in Tempur Sealy Intl (Call) (TPX); Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shares Declined While Stack Financial Management Cut Stake by $850,279

Stack Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc sold 16,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 954,208 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.52 million, down from 970,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $53. About 14.22M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 04/04/2018 – Cloudian to Demonstrate IP-Based Media Workflows with Cisco at NAB Show 2018; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Net $2.69B; 02/05/2018 – AppDynamics Customer Carhartt Honored by CIO as a 2018 CIO 100 Award Winner; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Non-GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 63.9% and 62.9%, Respectively; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC IS CONCERNED TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TARIFFS “MAY HARM AMERICAN CONSUMERS AND THE US ECONOMY MORE THAN IMPACTING ALLEGED CHINESE TRADE PRACTICES” – COMPANY SPOKESWOMAN; 29/05/2018 – Cloudian to Present Media Archive Case Study at Cisco Future of Media Summit 2018; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-Cisco plans to sell networking software separate from hardware – The Information; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cisco warns of major potential hack in Ukraine; 16/05/2018 – Cisco: Provision for Income Taxes Includes $11.1B Charge Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act for 9 Mos Ended April 28

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) (TPX) by 660% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc bought 1.65M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 1.90M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.57 million, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $79.1. About 487,744 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500.

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $404.00 million and $573.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 150,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $5.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gci Liberty Inc by 250,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 550,000 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Group holds 0% or 52 shares. Manor Road Prns Limited Liability Com invested in 1.01% or 100,000 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com holds 0.08% or 45,048 shares in its portfolio. Par holds 0.34% or 314,900 shares. Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De holds 837,262 shares. 3,880 are held by Jump Trading Llc. Landscape Limited Liability Company reported 101,231 shares. Van Berkom & Assoc Incorporated accumulated 1.14 million shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn reported 153,366 shares. Kistler invested in 505 shares. Art Llc invested in 0.15% or 42,355 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). The Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Captrust Finance Advsrs invested 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). 857,920 are held by Goldman Sachs Grp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jump Trading Ltd Company accumulated 30,759 shares. Minnesota-based Leuthold Gru Ltd Com has invested 0.12% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Sonata Capital Grp Inc Incorporated holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 6,690 shares. Moreover, First Tru Limited Partnership has 0.69% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Fragasso Grp Inc reported 0.74% stake. Yorktown Mngmt & Company invested in 0.87% or 50,000 shares. Assetmark has 39,520 shares. 1.64M are held by Bessemer Group. Moreover, Fort Limited Partnership has 0.53% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Haverford Tru stated it has 1.03% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 6.17M shares. Capwealth Advsr Ltd Llc has 432,293 shares for 3.58% of their portfolio. Colonial Trust Advsrs holds 1.52% or 148,364 shares. Shayne & Co Limited Liability Corp has 0.19% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 17,722 are held by Renaissance Gp Limited Liability.

Stack Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.09B and $834.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 67,343 shares to 234,640 shares, valued at $26.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 15,208 shares in the quarter, for a total of 321,684 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 17.67 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.