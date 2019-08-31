Manor Road Capital Partners Increases Stake in Liberty Global Plc (Call) (LBTYA); As Parsley Energy (PE) Share Value Declined, Zimmer Partners LP Lowered Its Position by $321,100

Zimmer Partners Lp decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 0.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zimmer Partners Lp sold 16,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 2.08 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.20 million, down from 2.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zimmer Partners Lp who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $17.91. About 3.72M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500.

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (Call) (LBTYA) by 4601.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc bought 4.60 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 4.70M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.16M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $26.72. About 2.41 million shares traded or 32.49% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 2.31% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Aqr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Amer National Tx invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Ftb Advsrs reported 319 shares. Moreover, Cullen Frost Bankers has 0% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 1,900 shares. Fisher Asset Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Fmr Llc reported 0.02% stake. Citadel Lc has 306,386 shares. 346,620 are owned by S&Co. 282,164 were accumulated by Bain Capital Credit Limited Partnership. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Com accumulated 14,172 shares or 0% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% or 26,076 shares. New York-based Etrade Management Lc has invested 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Parkside Natl Bank And Trust owns 42 shares. Assets Inv Management Ltd Company reported 0.07% stake.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $34,738 activity.

Zimmer Partners Lp, which manages about $1.50B and $8.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altice Usa Inc by 2.15 million shares to 7.36M shares, valued at $158.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stag Indl Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 1.96 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $404.00M and $573.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transdign Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 25,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $34.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 1.90M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.85M shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

