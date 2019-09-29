Manor Road Capital Partners Increases Position in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK); American Asset Management Increases Stake in General Dynamics (GD)

American Asset Management Inc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 208.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Asset Management Inc bought 2,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 3,654 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $664,000, up from 1,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Asset Management Inc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $183.02. About 1.10M shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics and CSRA Amend Definitive Merger Agreement to Increase Offer Price to $41.25 Per Share; 18/03/2018 – Mike Stone: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA -sources $GD $CACI $CSRA; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP GD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $263 FROM $262 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 07/05/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS FILES 7-PART NOTES OFFER VIA BOFAML, RBC, WFS; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS AWARDED U.S. ARMY CONTRACT W/UP TO $300M VALUE; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q-End Total Potential Contract Value $87.6B; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CEO SAYS G650 HASN’T LOST SINGLE SALE TO 7000; 18/03/2018 – CACI Makes Bid for CSRA, Seeking to Break Up General Dynamics Deal for CSRA; 29/05/2018 – Gulfstream Selects TAG Farnborough Airport For Site Of New London-Area Service Center; 12/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS: JET AVIATION TO BUY HAWKER PACIFIC FOR $250M

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 25.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc bought 475,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 2.33 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.68M, up from 1.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $23.84. About 2.81M shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Liberty is said to hold talks with Sunrise for Swiss venture- Bloomberg; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Buy European Assetsfrom Liberty Global; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone strikes €18.4bn takeover Liberty Global assets; 09/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM DTEGn.DE CEO SAYS, REACTING TO VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL, WILL FIGHT TO ENSURE FAIR COMPETITION; 04/05/2018 – Liberty Global offers EU concessions over Ziggo takeover; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC SEES P&E ADDITIONS OF $5.1 BN FOR FY; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone challenges Deutsche Telekom with $21.8 bln Liberty deal; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC – EXPECT SALE OF UPC AUSTRIA FOR EUR 1.9 BLN TO T-MOBILE AUSTRIA TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 15/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC LBTYA.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET-PERFORM; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS NO CHANGE IN STATUS OF LIBERTY GLOBAL JOINT-VENTURE IN NETHERLANDS AFTER WIDER DEAL

American Asset Management Inc, which manages about $230.00 million and $145.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 12,137 shares to 25,848 shares, valued at $866,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 57 investors sold GD shares while 259 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 225.28 million shares or 0.11% less from 225.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Finance Svcs invested in 0.03% or 713 shares. Moreover, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Fdx Advisors Inc holds 0.09% or 12,899 shares. 6,452 were reported by Mai Mngmt. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Company invested in 12,090 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cohen Lawrence B reported 0.98% stake. Aviva Public Limited Co holds 0.17% or 132,960 shares in its portfolio. Indiana Trust And Invest Management owns 7,240 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP owns 7,741 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Farmers & Merchants Invests holds 0.04% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 3,467 shares. British Columbia Inv Mngmt Corporation invested in 47,845 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Burke & Herbert Bancshares has 0.26% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Interocean Capital Limited Liability Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 1,448 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 941 shares. Macnealy Hoover Investment Mgmt Inc holds 0.9% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) or 6,550 shares.