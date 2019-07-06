Manor Road Capital Partners Increases Position in Liberty Global Plc (Call) (LBTYA); Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Holder Ems Capital LP Has Lowered Its Stake by $395,008

Ems Capital Lp decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 53.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ems Capital Lp sold 3,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,726 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $349,000, down from 5,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ems Capital Lp who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $134.23. About 827,493 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (Call) (LBTYA) by 4601.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc bought 4.60M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.70 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.16 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $27.65. About 884,786 shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 16.31% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.74% the S&P500.

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $404.00 million and $573.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 170,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $10.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transdign Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,000 shares, and cut its stake in Gci Liberty Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Invests Limited Company has 0% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 1,644 shares. The Kansas-based Mariner Ltd Com has invested 0.04% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Bb&T Secs Ltd Company holds 356,673 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership owns 90,930 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 15,519 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Millennium Management Ltd Co holds 0.17% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) or 865,023 shares. Yorktown And Research Com Inc owns 1,600 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys invested 0.23% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 592,965 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Moreover, Capwealth Ltd Llc has 1.08% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Cibc World Markets owns 55,030 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob invested in 0.04% or 44,787 shares. Taylor Frigon Capital Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 8,951 shares or 0.89% of the stock. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv holds 11,950 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.60 million activity. The insider HUTCHESON EDWARD C JR bought 350 shares worth $41,283.