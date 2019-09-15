Manor Road Capital Partners Increases Position in Amazon Com (AMZN); Telos Capital Management Has Upped Its Position in Qualcomm (QCOM) by $314,184 as Shares Declined

Telos Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 4.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc bought 4,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 106,393 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.09 million, up from 102,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $78.41. About 1.57M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 13/04/2018 – Former chairman Paul Jacobs is talking to investors about a bid to take Qualcomm private; 06/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS HOLDERS MEETING TO RECONVENE APRIL 5; 28/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: South Korea’s Moon calls for more impromptu talks with North Korea; 19/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: LATEST: Qualcomm very concerned with the fate of NXP deal as the firms extend merger agreement, refile with MOFCOM – sources h…; 06/03/2018 – NEW YORK/LONDON (Financial Times) — A secretive US national security committee has issued an unusual public warning against Broadcom’s proposed $142bn hostile takeover of San Diego-based Qualcomm, saying that a deal might lead to China overtaking the US in critical 5G technology; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sets New Date for NXP Deal as China Seeks Concessions; 15/03/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: Former Qualcomm chairman explores long-shot bid for U.S. chip maker; 16/04/2018 – Martin Soong: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover; 18/04/2018 – AppleInsider: Qualcomm cutting jobs amidst financial woes, legal battle with Apple; 12/03/2018 – blacq: Qualcomm, Broadcom plan to meet on February 14: sources (Reuters) – Qualcomm Inc and Broa

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc bought 750 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 38,750 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $73.38 million, up from 38,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.71M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/05/2018 – Walmart Wasting Money Chasing Amazon, Says Columbia University’s Cohen (Video); 28/05/2018 – Times Now: Oregon family finds Amazon’s Alexa has a mind of her own; 01/05/2018 – Sabre announces strategic relationship with Amazon Web Services to accelerate the evolution of travel technology; 27/04/2018 – As Amazon is growing to become one of the biggest websites in the world, it’s become more and more of a haven for counterfeits; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Starts Delivering Goods to GM, Volvo Trunks in the U.S; 13/03/2018 – This newly expanded partnership adds to Instacart’s growing arsenal of wholesale retailers as it competes with Amazon and Whole Foods in the online groceries area; 22/03/2018 – Whole Foods executives reportedly leaving as Amazon takes over; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1900 FROM $1650; 17/05/2018 – CECONOMY CEO SAYS WAITING TO HEAR WHETHER DIXONS CARPHONE INTERESTED IN JOINING ALLIANCE WITH FNAC DARTY; 15/05/2018 – Highfields Adds Aetna, Exits Amazon, Buys More Comcast: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Leavell Inv Management has invested 0.24% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Charter reported 0.66% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Majedie Asset Management Ltd stated it has 3,234 shares. Old Second Natl Bank Of Aurora invested in 0.16% or 246 shares. Btim Corporation holds 986 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Communication invested in 8,505 shares. American Retail Bank accumulated 5,815 shares. Moreover, Paradigm Asset Llc has 0% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Artisan Lp owns 377,432 shares or 1.32% of their US portfolio. Beach Investment Limited Com has invested 3.86% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Osher Van De Voorde Invest Management has invested 4.54% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Qs Invsts Llc accumulated 0.56% or 27,228 shares. City invested 1.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Trb Advisors LP holds 0.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 3,500 shares. First National Tru Company invested in 1.65% or 9,376 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Investors Can Only Hope to Contain Costco Wholesale Stock – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Better Second Half of 2019 Buy: Facebook (FB) vs. Amazon (AMZN) Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “These Jaw-Dropping Facts Will Change Your Mind About the Internet of Things – Nasdaq” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon Fresh launches on-demand in UK – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Why Amazon Stock Should be in Your Cart Ahead of the Recession – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Qualcomm Is an Attractive Chip Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Earnings After Bell: Antitrust Rulings Effect – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Patent Wins Make QCOM Stock a Lot More Interesting – Nasdaq” published on December 28, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Qualcomm, Formula Systems (1985) and Vishay Intertechnology – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Middleton And Com Inc Ma reported 106,274 shares. Heritage Management reported 0.14% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Aspiriant Limited Liability Company invested in 19,388 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Winch Advisory Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Horizon Invs Ltd stated it has 14,480 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 4.20M shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Lsv Asset Mgmt owns 38,600 shares. Raging Capital Management Llc invested 2.76% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Jag Capital Management holds 138,396 shares. 8,906 are owned by Park National Oh. Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.38% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Nordea Invest Management Ab reported 0.04% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Tn accumulated 0.02% or 2,100 shares. 42,850 were reported by Selway Asset Mngmt. Federated Pa holds 0.04% or 197,438 shares in its portfolio.